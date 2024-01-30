CRAFTS ROUTE – A springboard for small artisans

Crafts are one of the major job providers in Madagascar.

Artisans could well benefit from the Craft Route, a project that the Ministry of Tourism and Crafts intends to implement soon.

A craft route will soon be set up on the RN1, according to the announcement from the ministry in charge of tourism and crafts, which aims to further develop this market. Indeed, the road linking Antananarivo to Tsiroanomandidy is the most frequented route, both by local and foreign tourists, for a weekend. Many attractive sites are located along this road, notably the site of Ampefy, the town of Arivonimamo, Miarinarivo, and, by extension, that of Tsiroanomandidy. The latter is a city located in the mid-West, where city traditions meet the rural way of life. The idea stems from a simple observation, formulated by Joël Randriamandranto, minister in charge of tourism and crafts: “There are many artisans on this route”.

To gather the opinion of craftsmen, there is no need to go far. A Malagasy art seller in Ampitatafika says: “It’s a good thing that the authorities are promoting our profession. We can thus develop our trade and show the potential of Malagasy arts along this axis of National Route 1.

Indeed, crafts, often neglected, represent a sector that is worth its weight in gold, creating new jobs each year and generating nearly forty million euros. For artisans, this initiative is seen as a saving measure, especially in a profession where there are ups and downs, depending on the seasons and road infrastructure.

Supports

Henintsoa, ​​a Malagasy art seller at the Coum 67ha market, testifies: “At the moment, our customers on the outskirts cannot buy their supplies from us because the state of the roads does not allow it.” She adds that “foreigners, attracted by the products we offer, represent a clientele in Mauritius and Reunion. They indeed find species endemic to Madagascar which are carved in wood. This materializes their memories. Having a craft route could indeed generate positive spin-offs. We will have more visitors.”

This new policy aims to return craft professions to their rightful place within the economy, as key contributors to tourism development. Although the sector is organizing and progressing, many artisans still remain in the informal sector. This initiative could therefore be an opportunity to remedy this problem and take advantage of the potential of hundreds of thousands of artisans. Note that more than 450,000 professionals, spread across 157 professions, are identified in the field of crafts, with support available to support artisans, particularly young people and women seeking to practice their profession in the formal sector. This support involves different structures such as the supervisory ministry, Customs, the banking sector, or the Fihariana program. New opportunities have also been identified, notably in the Middle East, the Comoros, and other countries, where Malagasy know-how and the resulting objects are beginning to attract interest.

Itamara Randriamamonjy