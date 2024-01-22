Craiova City Hall ticks off the biggest contract so far for playgrounds

#Craiova #City #Hall #ticks #biggest #contract #playgrounds

The playgrounds in Craiova continue to be modernized this year as well

The City Hall of Craiova wants to continue vigorously, this year, the change and modernization of playgrounds for children, and recently a new subsequent contract desired by the municipality appeared in SEAP. It is about the largest so far, which will have a value of almost 8 million lei, excluding VAT.

The framework agreement for “Purchase of playground equipment: Lot 1 – Playground equipment, Lot 2 – Fitness equipment” was signed as early as the summer of 2022, with the company SC Lavitex Prod SRL, from the city of Breaza (Prahova county), for a period of 4 years. During this interval, the City Hall of Craiova can sign subsequent contracts with the company from Prahova depending on the needs and the number of playgrounds it wants to modernize in a certain period. The estimated total value of the contract amounts to 24,627,605 lei, excluding VAT.

Only two subsequent contracts for playgrounds to date

From 2022 until recently, the municipality of Craiova had signed two subsequent contracts with Lavitex Prod SRL. The first was signed in July 2022 and referred to “Purchase of playground equipment: Lot 1 – Playground equipment and Lot 2 – Fitness equipment”. It had a value of 4,209,912 lei, excluding VAT.

In November 2022, another subsequent contract was signed for “Current, general repair and renovation works (which can be carried out without a building permit) at buildings owned and managed by the executive authority and at educational institutions”. It had a value of 3,736,747 lei, without VAT. In other words, the town hall bought the necessary equipment from that company, then signed another contract for the works it had already performed.

This year begins with the largest follow-on contract to date

In 2023, the two subsequent contracts that the city hall signed with Lavitex were put into practice, because others did not appear. Now it seems that all the playgrounds planned for last year have been completed and new equipment is needed for the next playgrounds on the municipality’s list. So, recently, a new subsequent contract, this time the largest so far, was published in the Electronic System of Public Procurement. The town hall is putting 7,946,659 lei, without VAT (1,592,516 euros) for a new purchase of equipment for both play and fitness.

Craiova City Hall reaches approximately 65% ​​of the total estimated amount

The framework agreement that the municipality signed with Lavitex SRL in 2022 has a total estimated value between 10,821,566 lei and 24,627,605 lei (without VAT). Practically, after this third subsequent contract, which as I said is also the most expensive, approximately 65% ​​of the maximum estimated value is already reached. In total, so far, the value of the three contracts has reached 15,893,318 lei, excluding VAT. This in the conditions where the contract still has around two and a half years of validity. But most likely, the company from Prahov will have a lot of work this year until it installs all the equipment now ordered by the town hall. So this contract may be the only one from 2024.

Desăre is the company that modernizes the playgrounds in Craiova

Lavitex Prod SRL is a company established in 1995. So, for over 25 years it has been designing and producing children’s play equipment, leisure equipment and indoor and outdoor furniture. This company was the only participant in the 2022 Craiova City Hall tender.

In 2020, Lavitex Prod SRL had a net turnover of 71,301,171 lei and a profit of 3,061,540 lei (with 49 employees). In 2021, the company reported a turnover of 64,244,487 lei and a net profit of 3,360,391 lei (with 46 employees). In 2022, the company had a turnover of 89,377,319 lei, with a net profit of 4,645,918 lei, but also debts of 34,104,300 lei.

