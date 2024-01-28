Craving for dessert after lunch, I’ll reveal my nutritionist’s secret to satisfying it without gaining weight

#Craving #dessert #lunch #Ill #reveal #nutritionists #secret #satisfying #gaining #weight

eat sweet – iFood.it

Is eating dessert after lunch bad for your diet? Here is the truth, revealed by a nutritionist with a huge following on social media.

In the vibrant world of nutrition, we often come across a common dilemma: the temptation of a post-lunch sweet.

That little inner voice that whispers: “I would really like to something sweet to feel 100% satisfied!” it is an experience shared by many.

But, what’s wrong with indulging in a little indulgence? A biscuit with coffee or a piece of chocolate can really make a difference?

Here is the advice of an expert nutritionist who dispels the myth of the absolute ban on sweets and teaches us how to indulge these desires in a balanced and guilt-free way.

Denying the pleasure of sweets: the mistake we make according to nutritionists

The first step to managing the desire for sweets is to understand that denying yourself a pleasure only intensifies the desire. This attitude can lead to a domino effect, where deprivation turns into overindulgence once we give in. Instead, my nutritionist suggests evaluating whether daily meals are complete and satisfying.

You don’t need to dramatically reduce portions or eliminate carbs; the body feels the lack of them and then requests them with interest. Furthermore, it is important to remember that we have 5% of added sugars available in our day, so they are not completely prohibited. When we talk about limiting sugars and fats, we often mean simply bringing them back to a balanced normality, not eliminating them completely.

eat chocolate- iFood.it

Creative and healthy desserts: how to integrate sugars into your daily diet

Another fundamental aspect is creativity in satisfying the desire for sweets. Fruits like baked apples with cinnamon or figs with chocolate can become delicious and healthier alternatives. It is not necessary to resort to “fit” desserts without traditional ingredients such as eggs, butter, sugar or flour. Unless you have allergies or intolerances, a classic dessert, consumed in moderation, should not be a source of guilt. These “like-getting” recipes on social media often confuse the true meaning and value of food.

There are no recipes that make you lose weight or gain weight in themselves; it is the general context of nutrition and lifestyle that makes the difference. In the end, It is essential to listen to your body, recognizing that he not only needs food and rules, but also sun, sociality, culture and personal care. So nothing causes you to lose weight or gain weight in isolation; it is always the complex of our daily choices that determines our well-being.

Continue Reading