Crazy and Ambitious Idea, Architect Designs Elevator to Space

Jakarta –

An architect reveals his ambition to build a ‘space elevator’ capable of transporting humans into space. Not only is this ambitious, this idea sounds crazy to most people.

This space elevator, named Ascensio, consists of a long cable that ties an asteroid trapped in geosynchronous orbit to a floating platform on Earth. The structural design of this building is the idea of ​​Jordan William Hughes who is based in Barrow, Alaska.

Quoted from The Sunthe architect claims that his design, which would connect the Earth with orbiting satellites, will be the basic infrastructure of future journeys to the stars.

Jordan recently received an injection of £8,600 (around Rp. 170.3 million) as a gift from the Jacques Rougerie Foundation. He intends to use the money as capital to develop his ambitious plans to build Ascensio.

How the space elevator works

According to Jordan, the way this elevator works is by using a drone which will carry passengers up and down on cables like a train on rails. This elevator carries people and cargo in and out of Earth’s atmosphere.

This elevator has a total capacity of six passengers for each trip, consisting of three to accommodate people and contain oxygen, and the other three to store cargo. Once passengers arrive at the space station located 36,000 km above Earth, they can expand their experience in space.

“You’ve been in space since then, and you can go wherever you want. It’s going to be an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jordan said.

The outline of the architectural design features a swimming pool, zero-gravity walkways and views of the Earth below. “This is not a project that is just visually based,” he said.

“I love creating really beautiful images and interesting spaces, that’s what I do, but the competition is more about research and development, trying to create a holistic design that really works,” he says.

One of the most interesting things about Jordan’s space elevator design package is its affordable price. For comparison, currently, launching a Falcon 9 rocket 460 km to the International Space Station costs 53 million pounds sterling (around Rp. 1.049 trillion).

“Right now rockets to transport something into space cost millions of dollars per pound. Space elevators, in the long term, should be able to bring those costs down to a few dollars per pound,” he believes.

Although there are still a number of technical obstacles to overcome, including the need for new materials, Jordan is excited that his plans will one day come to fruition. “In terms of humanity’s view of the future, I think it’s realistic. I think it’s necessary,” he said.

“I really hope we get to see some of the amazing space architecture we see in science fiction. But for that to become a reality, we need a different way of doing things. That’s the whole driving force,” he concluded.

