Crazy semi-final drama! Norway defeats Denmark in extra time

#Crazy #semifinal #drama #Norway #defeats #Denmark #extra #time

Norway’s handball players are just one win away from their fifth World Cup title. The defending champions beat hosts Denmark in a highly dramatic semi-final in Herning with 29:28 (23:23, 9:14) after extra time.

The decision in the hard-fought game was only made in the very last second of extra time! Henny Reistad, who scored an incredible 15 goals in total, scored the decisive goal that made the Norwegians celebrate.

For Denmark, the last-second defeat was all the more bitter because the hosts had already been ahead by six goals (14:8) in the Jyske Bank Boxen shortly before half-time.

Above all, the Danish goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, who was named “Player of the Match” for the second time in a row after the quarter-finals, caused Norway to despair for long stretches. “She blew up the box,” enthused the Danish newspaper Eksra Bladet and added, “The sport of handball has got a new goddess.”

However, the guests did not give up and punished Denmark, among other things, for the risk of playing with a seventh field player. Reistad scored the goal to equalize 22:22 two and a half minutes before the end of regular time.

Norway then even took the lead, but Denmark forced extra time with a seven-meter penalty four seconds before the end of regular time.

Things remained exciting there and the two teams couldn’t pull away from each other. Only Reistad’s late goal made the decision.

In the final on Sunday (7 p.m.), the opponent is France, as was the case two years ago. The French women with top scorer Tamara Horacek (nine) also clearly eliminated Germany’s quarter-final conqueror Sweden with 37:28 (19:11) in Herning.

With Sports Information Service (SID)