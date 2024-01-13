Creative idea from used HVS to immediately become an elegant flower vase decoration with beautiful pearls, here’s how to make it

#Creative #idea #HVS #immediately #elegant #flower #vase #decoration #beautiful #pearls #heres

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – Who here likes to fill their free time by watching films? If you are one of them, you really have to read the interesting creative ideas article below.

This creative ideas article will share how to make flower vases from used HVS paper that you no longer use at home.

Well, because the materials needed are used HVS, it will be free, so you can keep your money at home.

This free flower vase will certainly be very useful for your quiet house because there are no beautiful decorations.

For those of you who are curious about how to make a flower vase from used HVS paper, you can immediately check how to make it below.

Quoted BeritaSukoharjo.com from the SamNi Craft YouTube channel, here’s how to make a beautiful flower vase from used HVS paper.

Tools and materials:

HVS A4 bekas

Small brush

Dye

Used cardboard

Beads

Income

Lem

How to make:

1. The first step, prepare used HVS paper then indent it into 2 parts in a longitudinal position.

2. Next, prepare the skewer then wrap the HVS paper around the skewer until it circles, then remove the skewer. Make up to 31 coils.

3. After that, color it with paint then just wait until it dries.

4. Prepare used cardboard with a length of 19 cm then curve it to form a tube. After that, glue the ends so that they stick perfectly.

5. Next, prepare another used cardboard and attach it to the bottom of the tube by adjusting the size. Also make a hole in the middle of the circle.

6. After that, put 2 pieces of rubber on the edges of the cardboard tube.

7. After that, insert the HVS coil into the rubber until it surrounds the tube.

8. After that, tilt the HVS coil until it is slightly tilted and you can make a flower container.

9. After that, stick the pearl on the top of the used HVS coil.

10. After that, decorate it with lace or according to your wishes. Try to be neat so as not to damage the flower vase.

Now the beautiful flower vase is ready for you to use as decoration in your home, it will definitely look really beautiful.

So, now you can decorate your house with this beautiful and elegant flower vase, it will definitely look really luxurious.

Good luck!***