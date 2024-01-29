Creative Ideas for Turning Cheap Chainsaws into Extraordinarily Sharp with Simple Tips

#Creative #Ideas #Turning #Cheap #Chainsaws #Extraordinarily #Sharp #Simple #Tips

TIMENEWS.co.id – Have you ever wondered why cheap saws don’t produce satisfactory results.

It turns out, there is a simple trick that can increase the effectiveness of the chainsaw. Let’s see how to turn an ordinary chainsaw into a very sharp and efficient tool.

The following is a creative idea to turn a cheap saw into an extraordinary sharp one with simple tips. Everything has been reported by TIMENEWS.co.id – via YouTube@IDE CREATIVE CHANNEL. Monday 29 January 2024.

Materials and Tools Required:

Spoon.

Grinding.

Used oil.

Lap.

Steps:

Prepare a spoon and make a hole in the end using a grinder.

Use the processed spoon as a tool to comb the saw blade.

Clean and clean the saw teeth one by one by pulling to the right.

After that, do a similar step to the left to provide clearance for the saw teeth.

To remove rust, pour used oil on the saw teeth and around them.

Leave it for a while for the oil to soak in and remove the rust.

Wipe the saw using a rag to remove any oil residue and raised rust.

Result:

This saw that has been treated and smeared with used oil gives extraordinary results.