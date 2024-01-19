Credit holidays are no longer for everyone, changes are coming

#Credit #holidays #longer #coming

Many of our compatriots liked the idea of ​​credit holidays. This is an additional safety buffer that could be used, for example, in the event of unexpected expenses or if you wanted to slightly repair your home budget damaged by inflation. However, changes are coming.

Who will no longer be able to take advantage of credit holidays in 2024?

It is worth starting with the fact that the information comes directly from the government, and more precisely from the Government Legislation Center. It was there that the Ministry of Finance commented on the comments submitted by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection regarding proposed changes to the Act on credit holidays.

The Office of Customer and Consumer Protection argued that this form of assistance should be limited to the group of borrowers in the most difficult situations. However, a problem arose: how to select these people?

Ultimately, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection recommended the introduction of the so-called amount limit. The institution wanted credit holidays to remain available only to people whose loan amount does not exceed PLN 1 million. Deputy Minister of Finance, Jurand Drop, announced that the comment would be included in the draft amendment, however an amount of PLN 2 million will be recommended.

The deputy minister argued that this is a proposal that also takes into account the valuation of real estate in large cities, which generally cost more than similar properties located in small communes or in the countryside.

When and how will you be able to take advantage of credit holidays in 2024?

The borrower will be able to choose a maximum of two months of holidays in the period from March 1 to June 30 and in the amount month in each quarter. Of course, this does not mean that the bank will cover the amount of the liability for us – simply, the mortgage repayment period will be extended by exactly as many months as the loan holidays we choose.

kjt / polsatnews.pl

