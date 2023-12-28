Credit holidays under new conditions. What does the government project propose?

#Credit #holidays #conditions #government #project #propose

The condition for taking advantage of credit holidays will be an installment exceeding 35%. income. This level is an admission criterion, with no additional amount limits. The amount of the RdD ratio (installment to income) will be assessed on the basis of the consumer’s request to suspend the performance of the contract. The borrower will have to declare compliance with this criterion under pain of criminal liability for making false statements.

The new conditions for credit holidays are different from the previous ones, where no income criteria were applicable, but they also differ from the project of the former PiS government, launched at the last stage, as well as from the parliamentary project Poland 2050 – Third Way.

At the same time, the government project includes a significant change that makes it easier to use the Borrower Support Fund. You will be able to receive it when the installment exceeds 40%. income, whereas previously it was 50 percent. It will also be easier to meet another qualifying criterion in the FWK, i.e. per capita income after paying the installment. The maximum monthly aid amount was also increased to PLN 2,500. PLN from 2 thousand and the period of receiving it was extended.

As the authors of the project justify, from the second quarter of 2023, a reduced scale of support requested from the Borrower Support Fund can be observed. Analyzes show that the main reason for the decline in interest in support is the decline in the RdD (Instalment to Income) ratio in households below 50%. and an increase in income above twice the criteria specified in the Social Assistance Act. Therefore, the support that the Borrower Support Fund provides to households should be made easier and more streamlined, while the monthly and maximum amount of support should be increased.

Interia Biznes’s interlocutors estimate that the main threshold for credit holidays, i.e. the installment to income, is 35%. is lenient, or even set too low, although they point out that due to the lack of an alternative condition, many families with small loans may be harmed.

– The changes introduced to the Act affect both the Borrower Support Fund and the Loan Holiday Fund, and the former will probably be more popular. It should be noted, however, that in recent months it has been used by several hundred people, and this number has been decreasing – says Krzysztof Bontal, a loan expert at Proferto and editor of the portal Dzieńmieszkanie.com.pl.

As he points out, the income threshold in the Credit Holidays will have a different effect. – Here, the decrease in the number of beneficiaries may be huge. While I think this is a better targeting of those in need, I wonder whether the threshold itself is set correctly, 35%. This is quite low when we take into account that a similar rate when granting new loans today is 40-50 percent. That is, with old loans, 35 percent. we consider income installments to be a problematic level, but not when granting new ones? – comments the credit expert. In his opinion, a better suited indicator could be disposable income per person in the household. Single earning 10,000 PLN with an installment of PLN 4,000 PLN is not the same situation as a family of four with the same total earnings and the same liabilities – he explains.

Jarosław Sadowski, Expander’s chief analyst, first of all emphasizes that extending the loan holidays until 2024 is a good decision. – Interest rates are still quite high and will probably remain at this level for a long time. Many borrowers still might not be able to cope with the high installments on their own. From the point of view of some borrowers, a negative change is the introduction of a restriction which will mean that only those whose installment amounts to more than 35% will benefit from the holiday. income. However, it should be added that this limit is quite mild. At a lower level, loan repayment is usually not a problem and the borrower can cope with it without additional support – says an Expander analyst at Interia Biznes.

Add at the same time that people with very low incomes may feel disadvantaged. – If someone has an income of e.g. PLN 3,000 PLN and an installment of PLN 1.1 thousand. PLN, he will not take advantage of the holidays, even though he has PLN 1.9 thousand left to live on. zloty. In turn, someone who has an income of PLN 10,000 PLN and an installment of PLN 3.4 thousand. he will be able to use PLN during the holidays, although he has PLN 6.6 thousand left to live on. zloty. Therefore, as is the case with the Borrower Support Fund, there should be not only a percentage criterion, but also an amount criterion. Meeting one of them should be sufficient to obtain support – suggests Jarosław Sadowski. – Fortunately, the conditions that must be met to use the FWK have been relaxed. People in the situation described will not be left without help, he adds.

As you can easily guess, bankers are more critical of the government’s proposals and point out that the government’s proposals are largely illogical. – Although the Polish Bank Association postulated that if the government pushes for the introduction of credit holidays, an income criterion should be introduced, but I do not find any explanation in the RIA why it was set at 35%. RdD (the ratio of loan installments to income), not e.g. 40 or 50 percent. The cost of credit holidays was estimated at a maximum of PLN 3.6 billion, which is a significant amount. In the government project, I do not see the exclusion of fixed-rate loans from the loan holidays, and if the holidays are intended to mitigate the effects of an increase in installments, in the case of fixed-rate loans it has not increased, so it is contrary to the logic of this form of aid. In my opinion, there should be a simultaneous limitation of the upper loan amount, because in the case of large loans granted to people with high incomes, even if the limit of 35% is exceeded. RdD, the borrower has no problem with servicing the installments because the disposable income is high enough – says Agnieszka Wachnicka, vice-president of ZBP, to Interia Biznes.

At the same time, he emphasizes that a change in the mechanism for determining whether the qualifying criterion is met, i.e. the installment to income ratio, is a step in the right direction. – According to the new project, the client declares that it exceeds 35%. The bank accepts this declaration and can quickly proceed with granting credit holidays. This is a better solution than in the PiS government’s project, because there was a provision that the borrower declares that his income is within the established limits according to specific definitions, and this would mean that the bank would have to calculate the RdD, which would delay the application processing, and the bank’s calculation could be error-prone due to the lack of tools for quick verification of the borrower’s current income. This could lead to controversial situations requiring appeal procedures, says Wachnicka.

In her opinion, the proposed forms of assistance are duplicated. – We are positive about the liberalization of the rules for providing support by the FWK, but directing two aid mechanisms to the same group is a bad solution. In the case of holidays, RdD is 35% and for FWK 40%, so these are similar eligibility conditions. There should be one mechanism for people who have problems with servicing installments, especially since current analyzes show that FWK supports these people more effectively than credit holidays, which allow people not to pay one installment in a quarter, and this does not save liquidity in the event of serious problems. . At the same time, the government optimistically assumed that the change in the FWK rules would not result in the need for banks to recapitalize the fund. It may turn out that it will need to be re-energized – says the vice-president of the Polish Bank Association.

