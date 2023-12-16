Creepy hypothesis after the death of the two women from Braşov. How the mother would have ended up burned alive in the yard, and the daughter strangled in the house: “She had depression!”

#Creepy #hypothesis #death #women #Braşov #mother #ended #burned #alive #yard #daughter #strangled #house #depression

Case shrouded in mystery in Braşov. Two women, mother and daughter, were found dead. One of them burned alive, and the other with strangulation marks. The horrific discovery was made by relatives, after the girl’s father asked them for help because he could not reach them on the phone. Investigators are following two tracks now. Murder followed by suicide or a killer who tried to cover his tracks.

By Claudiu Loghin on 16.12.2023, 19:16

The family lived in the town of Hoghiz, in Brasov county. At home were the 45-year-old woman and her daughter, a 25-year-old young woman, teacher at a school in a neighboring village. The girl’s father was away at work. When he saw that none of them answered the phone, he panicked. He called his neighbors and relatives to find out what was happening.

Mother and daughter, found dead in Braşov: one burned alive, the other with strangulation marks

“Ghimuţu, Alina’s husband, called my boy to break the fence because he didn’t answer”, says a woman. A neighbor and an uncle went to see what was happening. The discovery was shocking. The mother was in the yard, a few steps from the house, burned to death. In the kitchen, the young teacher was dead, with strangulation marks on her neck.

“When I entered the yard, I saw her back there. The girl was downstairs in the kitchen. It’s very doubtful. I don’t think they quarreled. As far as I know them, they don’t know how to quarrel. In all these years …”, confesses a relative of the family.

The first hypothesis of the Police: murder followed by suicide

The police immediately swarmed the village. “The investigators have cordoned off the entire area. They are conducting a forensic investigation of the crime scene and are interviewing witnesses in an attempt to find out what happened in the yard behind me,” reports Claudiu Loghin, Observer reporter.

As both women had traces of violence on their bodies, the investigators are following two tracks. Either way, without knowing the reason yet, a conflict broke out between mother and daughter and everything turned into a murder, followed by suicide. Either someone committed the massacre and tried to cover their tracks.

“Currently, no person has been charged. Autopsies will be done to establish the causes of death with certainty,” said Adrian Radu, Brasov prosecutor.

The mother would have suffered from depression

Neighbors and relatives cannot explain what could have happened and how the tragedy came about. The mother would have suffered from depression

“She was sick, really. I think she had depression. She’s been sick lately. It was totally quiet with them. They weren’t bad, aggressive people. He works on the cement machine,” says a local.

“A destroyed family. A family like any other, hard-working, hard-working. There would have been an argument, like in any family, but it shouldn’t happen like this…”, cries the woman’s sister-in-law.

Romania is at the top of the European Union in terms of domestic violence. There are 38,000 cases reported in the first 8 months of 2023 alone. Also, almost 13,000 temporary protection orders have been issued. This does not, however, guarantee the safety of the victims too often.

