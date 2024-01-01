Crematoriums in China are overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases

#Crematoriums #China #overwhelmed #surge #COVID19 #cases

Recently, COVID-19 cases have increased again in several countries. This is due to the emergence of the COVID-19 JN.1 variant which has hit the world over the past month, including in China.

The high number of COVID-19 cases has apparently had an impact on crematorium activities in China. Residents in the Henan region, China, tell how bad the situation is.

In fact, one source claims that the government-run crematorium continues to burn non-stop for 24 hours.

“There are eight crematoriums in the funeral home, all of them cremate bodies 24 hours a day, and this is quite scary,” said resident Zhou, quoted from Daily StarMonday (1/1/2024).

“Government-run funeral home mortuaries cannot meet the needs of the community. In the last three years, many private funeral homes have opened, and business is growing rapidly. The number of local funerals has increased sharply,” he explained.

Apart from that, Zhou said the crematorium continues to operate every day. In fact, bodies waiting to be cremated must be put in the freezer. Because it took a long time until it was their turn to be cremated.

According to several sources, there are currently 118,977 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country. With 7,557 of them in serious or critical condition. However, no accurate death toll has been reported.

Questioning the COVID-19 Variant JN.1

In the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), officials have reclassified this type of virus as a separate variant. This means that it is no longer a variant related to other Corona variants.

“In recent weeks, JN.1 has continued to be reported in many countries, and its prevalence has increased rapidly globally and now represents the majority of BA.2.86 lineages reported to GISAID,” the report said.

“Because of its rapidly increasing spread, WHO classifies JN.1 as a variant of interest (VOI) which is separate from the BA.2.86 parent lineage,” he concluded.

