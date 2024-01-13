Cricket Australia BBL news, video 2024

#Cricket #Australia #BBL #news #video

Smith played an overly ambitious shot from the opening Daniel Sams delivery ﻿and was caught by Nathan McAndrew in the deep at a stunned SCG on Friday.

“I don’t think Steve Smith has mishit one for the Sixers in two seasons, I can’t believe that,” Mark Waugh said in commentary for Fox Cricket.

Steve Smith of the Sixers is dismissed first ball at the SCG. (Getty)

“It is a pretty hard shot to play first ball.”

Before the innings, Warner, playing for the Thunder after arriving on a helicopter, was mic’d up and having some playful fun at his longtime teammate’s expense, referencing Smith’s tennis date in Melbourne the night before.

“He’s got his tennis swing on I reckon,” Warner said.

Steve Smith has traded the cricket pitch for the tennis court, squaring off against Novak Djokovic prior to the Australian Open.

“Him and Novak Djokovic are mates now, so we might see a bit of top spin. He loves a little slice over third man.”

Warner then sledged Smith – who will replace him as Australia’s Test opener against the West Indies – as he took guard.﻿

“No, that’s not centre. To the right. Mate, if you open the batting you have got to mark it properly. One go only.”

Steve O’Keefe of the Sixers celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner of the Thunder. (Getty)

The Sixers made 7-151 batting first with Josh Philippe ﻿top scoring with 47.

That proved more than enough after Sixers veteran ﻿Steve O’Keefe (3-13) tormented the Thunder (132 all out) with four overs of wily left arm spin.

One of O’Keefe’s victims was Warner, who laboured to 37 from 39 balls before holing out in dismay.

David Warner of the Thunder walks off the field after been dismissed by Steve O’Keefe of the Sixers. (Getty)

“We can’t even get Cabcharges and Davey’s got a chopper,” O’Keefe﻿ joked afterwards.

The 19 run loss eliminated the Thunder from finals contention while the Sixers have locked in a playoff berth.

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have also secured finals spots with Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars fighting for the fourth position.﻿