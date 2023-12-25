Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest

#Cricket #news #Usman #Khawaja #denied #permission #ICC #display #dove #sticker #bat #Usman #Khawaja #protest

U﻿sman Khawaja has been told he can’t place a sticker of a dove on his bat after he was captured displaying the peace symbol at Australia’s training on Sunday.

The dove is viewed as a symbol of peace throughout many different cultures, including by Palestinians, to which Khawaja has ﻿referenced messages of support to recently as the conflict with Israel continues.

The Age has revealed the ICC have denied Khawaja permission to have the sticker on his bat, with Nine cameras capturing it being displayed at training.

Usman Khawaja with a dove sticker on his bat. (Nine)

Khawaja also had a dove sticker on his shoe.

The reference simply said ’01: UDHR’.

Khawaja was banned from writing the words ‘freedom is a human right’ and ‘all lives are equal’ on his shoes ahead of the first Test against Pakistan.

He was also sanctioned for wearing a black armband in the Test. ﻿

Last Friday, Khawaja spoke out on the sanction from the ICC around his black armband.

“I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC and the rules and regulations they have,” Khawaja said.

“I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet.﻿

“When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest.

The dove sticker on the back of Usman Khawaja’s right shoe as he trained at the MCG. (Getty)

“I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it right now again. For me, that’s the reason I’m doing this. I don’t have any hidden agendas.

“If anything, this brings up more negativity towards me. People come attacking me. I don’t get anything out of this. I just feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up on this.﻿

“We live in such a beautiful country. I’m blessed to live in Australia. I can walk outside, don’t have to worry about a thing. My kids can do the same. I just want that for the rest of the world.”

The ICC has been contacted for comment. ﻿