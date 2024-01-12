Criminal case for murder in the case of the woman who jumped from the floor with the baby, in Iași. Little Victor died

#Criminal #case #murder #case #woman #jumped #floor #baby #Iași #Victor #died

The police have opened a criminal case in rem for the accusation of murder against a family member in the case of the woman who jumped from the third floor with her baby, after a fire broke out in the apartment where they lived, in the city of Iași.

Fire in a block of flats in Iasi Photo: DSU

Firefighters entered the apartment that was engulfed in flames on Thursday again to look for what started the fire, according to Pro TV News.

Officially, the cause of the fire was the use of open fire in closed spaces.

And investigators are looking for new evidence in the case to find out what happened. Prosecutors say the woman threw five-year-old Victor, thinking she was going to save him, then jumped out the window as well.

“The minor was thrown out of the window of the apartment located in the city of Iasi from the third floor, after which his mother, aged 29, also threw herself out of the window of the same apartment”, according to the prosecutors.

Unfortunately, the baby died. The child of only five months had been brought in critical condition, he was resuscitated.

The police are now investigating why the woman chose to jump and throw the little one out the window, including whether the door to the apartment was locked or if it was locked by someone.

Prosecutors also want to know if the young woman’s husband played any role in the tragedy.

The 30-year-old woman was now on maternity leave, and before that she had worked as a resident laboratory doctor at the Saint Spiridon Hospital in Iasi.

According to neighbors, the young woman could be a victim of domestic violence. According to Antena 3, the neighbors said that the woman’s father told her before the holidays that “this time I saved you, next time I’ll take you out in the coffin”.

“She, before Christmas, came to me with her husband beating her. She’s not a year old since she moved here. I didn’t receive her, because I actually didn’t recognize her, she was confused and told me to call her parents. I called his father, who is a senior policeman in Suceava or Vaslui, and he said when he got here “you should know that now yes, I saved you, but next time I will take you out in the coffin”. That’s what her father told her. They did not agree to the marriage,” said one of the neighbors.

Even during the holidays, the young mother would have asked a neighbor to call the police because she had been assaulted by her husband.

Neighbors also said of the husband that he is “a bit recalcitrant”.

The child’s mother is admitted to the Saint Spiridon hospital in Iasi, her condition being serious.

She suffered a pelvic fracture, a fracture of the lower limb, but also a spinal trauma. At the same time, the woman has first and second degree burns on one hand.