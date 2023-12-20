Criminals block roads in Jalisco after attack against the GN

Alleged criminal groups attacked the National Guard and they installed blockades on different highway sections in Jalisco.

According to reports, the federal agents They detected the presence of a caravan with armed individuals in San José de Las Floresin Zapotlanejowhich sparked a confrontation and a chase.

One of the vehicles was abandoned, where agents found firearms and tactical equipment.

Armed subjects later took over a couple of trailers, which they set on fire and placed on two stretches of road: on the highway Acatic-Tepatitlánat km 24, and on the free road Acatic-Tepatitlán.

forces of the three levels of government They began an operation to try to find those responsible, while the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office began investigations.

Around 7:00 p.m., Governor Enrique Alfaro reported that the roads have already been cleared.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital

