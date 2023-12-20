Criminals block roads in Jalisco after attack against the GN

#Criminals #block #roads #Jalisco #attack

Alleged criminal groups attacked the National Guard and they installed blockades on different highway sections in Jalisco.

NARCO BLOCKADES ARE REPORTED IN THESE POINTS 📍Departure from Tepatitlán to Tototlán.

📍Highway from Zapotlanejo to Tepatitlán, kilometer 24.

📍Free Highway from Zapotlanejo to Tepatitlán, right up there with Acatic. pic.twitter.com/KXbgtBl1B5 — Portal Zapotlanejo (@portalzapo) December 19, 2023

According to reports, the federal agents They detected the presence of a caravan with armed individuals in San José de Las Floresin Zapotlanejowhich sparked a confrontation and a chase.

Attention. This afternoon the National Guard carried out a security operation that resulted in a chase and confrontation against alleged members of organized crime on the highway to Zapotlanejo, as well as the seizure of two vehicles, cartridges and tactical equipment.… — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) December 20, 2023

One of the vehicles was abandoned, where agents found firearms and tactical equipment.

Armed subjects later took over a couple of trailers, which they set on fire and placed on two stretches of road: on the highway Acatic-Tepatitlánat km 24, and on the free road Acatic-Tepatitlán.

Personnel from the State Security Secretariat maintain aerial and ground surveillance in the area. This information should be considered preliminarily, as it is a service in progress. As more verified data is registered, it will be sent immediately. — Jalisco Security Secretariat (@SSeguridadJal) December 19, 2023

forces of the three levels of government They began an operation to try to find those responsible, while the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office began investigations.

Around 7:00 p.m., Governor Enrique Alfaro reported that the roads have already been cleared.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital