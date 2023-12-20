CRISIS CELL – “Clean up Madagascar” is over

Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno (right), coordinator of the “Diovy Madagasikara” crisis unit

Faced with the complexity of the current political situation, several personalities have initiated a crisis unit in order to find a solution to the recurring problems that plague the country. Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno and others gathered the press yesterday at the home of former Prime Minister Monja Roindefo Zafitsimivalo in Antsakaviro, to present the “Diovy Madagasikara” crisis unit. This platform was created to provide solutions and hopes to be able to go down to the level of the population to carry out consultations on the real situation experienced by them.

The action prioritized by the unit in order to carry out its mission is the organization of a consultation at the local level to obtain citizens’ opinions on policy and the current situation in the country. After that, the crisis unit will be able to formulate proposals to solve the problems of the Big Island. Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno, coordinator, declares that despite the presence of representatives of the platform during the conclave organized by the “Raiamandreny ara-drazana” in Mandriambero on December 13, they do not agree on the request for a government of consensus. At the same time, the crisis unit does not intend to seek places in the next government, but positions itself in the middle in order to be able to carry out its mission. “Diovy Madagasikara” is not a crisis unit imagined by the collective of candidates several days ago. However, the coordinator of the cell admits that they have already helped the collective during the period of the peaceful march, but without being partisan.

Also Read:  Joel Leonardo's nephew denies extortion to Augusto Tomás -

Ravo Andriantsalama

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
Posted on
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News