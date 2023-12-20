CRISIS CELL – “Clean up Madagascar” is over

Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno (right), coordinator of the “Diovy Madagasikara” crisis unit

Faced with the complexity of the current political situation, several personalities have initiated a crisis unit in order to find a solution to the recurring problems that plague the country. Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno and others gathered the press yesterday at the home of former Prime Minister Monja Roindefo Zafitsimivalo in Antsakaviro, to present the “Diovy Madagasikara” crisis unit. This platform was created to provide solutions and hopes to be able to go down to the level of the population to carry out consultations on the real situation experienced by them.

The action prioritized by the unit in order to carry out its mission is the organization of a consultation at the local level to obtain citizens’ opinions on policy and the current situation in the country. After that, the crisis unit will be able to formulate proposals to solve the problems of the Big Island. Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno, coordinator, declares that despite the presence of representatives of the platform during the conclave organized by the “Raiamandreny ara-drazana” in Mandriambero on December 13, they do not agree on the request for a government of consensus. At the same time, the crisis unit does not intend to seek places in the next government, but positions itself in the middle in order to be able to carry out its mission. “Diovy Madagasikara” is not a crisis unit imagined by the collective of candidates several days ago. However, the coordinator of the cell admits that they have already helped the collective during the period of the peaceful march, but without being partisan.

Ravo Andriantsalama