Cristi Borcea and Mihaela also separated in business

Cristi Borcea and his first wife, Mihaela, also separated in the businesses they owned together. The two stayed together for 23 years, during which time they built their financial empire together.

Cristi Borcea and Mihaela, his first wife, from whom he has been divorced for several years, decided to separate in business as well. At the beginning of this year, Mihaela Borcea was changed from the management of the hotel on the Litoral. The business was handed over to other investors who chose not to work with the ex-wife of the former Dynamo boss.

Cristi Borcea divorced Mihaela for 11 years

Mihaela Borcea took care of her ex-husband’s affairs for a long time, even though they were divorced. The businesses managed by her prospered even when Cristi Borcea was in prison. After Borcea’s release, things changed. The two acres he owned in Bucharest were rented out. Thus the first wife was left to deal only with the hotel they owned in the Olimp resort.

Last summer, Cristi Borcea’s first wife took care of renovating and modernizing the location, and spent most of her time managing the business.

“We made two swimming pools. We have salt water, therapeutic, with a flooded beach. It’s a pool drawn by me personally. I enjoyed putting my stamp on everything I did. The investments are major. How else can you provide comfort and make a business work? And this year we come with news. We will have a heated swimming pool, we also have one for children, with a game inside, the Octopus, with slides. We have also created a playground for children. The standard of the hotel has risen. It’s a normal, three-star hotel for everyone,” said Mihaela Borcea for Cancan. Mihaela, Cristi Borcea’s first wife Source: Mihaela Borcea/ Instagram

Mihaela Borcea lost the management of the hotel

Although Mihaela’s management contract was extended until 2027. Cristi Borcea agreed that his ex-wife should be replaced from the management of the hotel. The information was confirmed by Valentina Pelinel who stated that the “pearl” of the family was sold to another investor.

“I cannot give more details, the contract dates are confidential. But yes, no one from the family will take care of the hotel anymore. It was rented to another investor,” said Valentina Pelinel, according to the cited source.

Mihaela Borcea said that the time has come to take a break and take care of her own health problems.

“It was time to take a break, and take care of my health issues,” she said.

Valentina Pelinel

Cristi Borcea was married to Mihaela for 23 years

Mihaela Borcea was married to the former boss from Dinamo for 23 years. This was the strong woman behind Cristi Borcea. Together, the two laid the foundations of the businesses they built from scratch. She took care of the family business even after the divorce.

Businessman Cristi Borcea, 51 years old, had three wives. He has nine children with four different women. After the divorce from Mihaela, he was married to Alina Vidican for almost 6 years. He has been married to Valentina Pelinel for more than two years.