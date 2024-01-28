#Cristi #Borcea #eclipses #Valentina #Pelinel

The former model spent an exotic vacation in the Maldives with her life partner. Although she declares herself in love with the father of her children, Valentina Pelinel is bothered by one of his flaws.

Cristi Borcea pampers his wife, without looking at money. The businessman and Valentina Pelinel spent a luxury vacation in the Maldives. Thus, the two had good weather and moments full of relaxation together. Beyond this ideal image of a couple, between the two stars there is a difference that Valentina does not hesitate to bring to the surface.

Cristi Borcea surpasses his wife in this chapter

The businessman celebrated his 54th birthday during his vacation in the Maldives. Cristi Borcea and Valentina Pelinel thoroughly enjoyed a few days of relaxation sprinkled with romance and pampering.

Although he was on leave, the well-known businessman did not forget one of his passions: skin care. It is no longer a secret for anyone that the famous Cristi Borcea puts a lot of value on his image. Moreover, to preserve his youth, he invests impressive sums in creams and beautification procedures, something like Bianca Drăgușanu. Thus, Cristi Borcea did not leave her lotions at home, but preferred to continue her beautification rituals on the island as well.

Valentina Pelinel. Photo source: Instagram

Valentina Pelinel, disturbed by this aspect

The former model has known that her life partner goes on vacation with much bigger luggage than hers.

“My husband usually has more outfits than I do! Even more cosmetic creams and masks!”, specified the wife of the former shareholder and president of the Dinamo club.

Beyond this aspect, out of love for the one who is by her side in life, Valentina Pelinel seems to overcome such aspects.

“In the Maldives it was just the two of us, romantically. We celebrated Cristi’s birthday and enjoyed the sea and the sun. We managed to relax away from home and came back with renewed strength for our projects. Every now and then, a vacation for two is welcome! We travel with the children when they are on vacation from school. They are already grown up and I understand that mommy and daddy still travel without them, either for tourism or on business,” she added.

Cristi Borcea and Valentina Pelinel. Photo source: Instagram

Cristi Borcea, follower of aesthetic operations

The businessman admitted that he invests in his personal image and does not hesitate to put himself in the hands of estheticians. Over time, Borcea resorted to beautification procedures such as injecting botox in the forehead and around the eyes. At the same time, he has hyaluronic acid in his cheekbones and around his chin, but he also opted for a more complex procedure: blepharoplasty.