Cristi Danileț, at the last court session: “I leave with the feeling of my duty fulfilled”. The magistrate retired at 48 years old

Publication date: 17.01.2024 23:46

Judge Cristi Danileţ (middle) announced on January 5 that he is retiring. Photo source: Facebook

Judge Cristi Danileţ announced, on Wednesday evening, that he presided over the last court session, after taking the decision to retire. “I am leaving this profession convinced that I could not do more for the independence of justice, the dignity of magistrates, the correct application of the law for the citizen”, Danileț wrote on a social network, reports News.ro.

“Today, I had a unique moment in my life: I presided over the last court session, made the last judicial decision, solved the last criminal case and wore the robe for the last time, officially. Colleagues from the Cluj Court, judges, clerks and prosecutors did me the honor of attending the last trial where I presided over the court session. I had the opportunity to speak to them from my heart about dignity. I am leaving this profession convinced that I could not have done more for the independence of justice, the dignity of magistrates, the correct application of the law for the citizen”, Cristi Danileţ wrote on Facebook.

He added that he tried to be a professional in all situations in which he was in the courtroom.

“I respected the magistrates, I respected the clerks, I considered lawyers as colleagues. I treated the parties involved in the files with humanity. We collaborated correctly with the state institutions. I trained hundreds of students and young magistrates at the Faculty and at the INM who are currently my colleagues. I will continue with the education of the young generation in terms of legality and justice. I hope that better and more competent people will come to the justice system, who will bring added value to society, promote human rights and support the rule of law. I leave with the feeling of my duty fulfilled”, Danileţ concluded.

Judge Cristi Danileţ announced, on January 5, that he is retiring. “After 25 years, I will stop working in the judiciary”, he said, noting that he will focus on legal education, including for adults.

He cited the fact that he was commuting from Oradea to Cluj-Napoca, and his requests to be transferred from the Cluj Court to the Bihor Court were not resolved. He also mentioned the actions initiated by the Judicial Inspection against him, but also the fact that there are better conditions for magistrates who retire from their activity.

