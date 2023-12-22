Cristian Tudor Popescu: The Republic of Moldova is at least as unprepared as Romania was when the accession negotiations began – News by sources

The Republic of Moldova should disconnect from Ukraine in the EU accession process, because they are totally different situations. Moldova is at least as unprepared as Romania was when the accession negotiations began. These are the statements of the Romanian journalist and writer, Cristian Tudor Popescu, made during the “Secrets of Power” show on Jurnal TV, according to Rador Radio Romania.

“Moldova is at least as unprepared as Romania was when the accession negotiations began. And even when it finished them, when it entered the European Union with full rights, Romania was not fully prepared. The package treatment of Romania and Bulgaria is not comparable to that of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Romania and Bulgaria are comparable countries, with a similar level. There are major differences between Moldova and Ukraine – in terms of population, territory, and political situation. The Republic of Moldova has a problem with Transnistria, but it is solvable in the perspective of accession, in my opinion. If he decides to give up Transnistria, which in my opinion he should do, then Moldova can integrate. Ukraine, however, will be in a frozen conflict with Russia, which will make its accession very difficult. That’s why Moldova should disconnect from Ukraine in the accession process”, stated Cristian Tudor Popescu.

Painful costs

In the opinion of the Romanian journalist, from Romania’s experience in the process of accession negotiations, Moldova should start with education and communication.

“The biggest danger is that these reforms, which will be painful, high-cost, difficult for the population to bear, they will show their benefits in the long term, but in the short term they will be difficult to bear,” CTP said.

For his part, the political commentator Ion Tăbârță declared during the show that the geopolitical situation was what forced the EU to take a favorable decision for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

“Things are not encouraging regarding the evolution of hostilities on the front line. Ukraine needed an injection of morale. It would have been a heavy blow to the Ukrainian people and would have given Putin’s propaganda a shot. The EU must finally become a geopolitical actor. For that, it must be restructured from the inside, because this decision-making mechanism is a very heavy one”, mentioned Ion Tăbârță.

