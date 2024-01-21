Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic bought Ferrari crossovers (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #bought #Ferrari #crossovers #VIDEO #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The new Ferrari Purosangue has already become the most popular model of the brand and is quite sought after by celebrities from various spheres of the show industry. Football players are no exception, which is clear from the fact that recently the first Ferrari crossover was purchased by two star football players – Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was spotted driving his new Ferrari Purosangue in the center of Milan – he went shopping with his girlfriend. The footballer gave himself this crossover for his birthday, which features a burgundy interior.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a tradition of treating himself to a brand new Ferrari on his birthday every year. Previously, the athlete gave himself a Ferrari Monza, Daytona, SF90 Stradale and 812 Competizione.

And Cristiano Ronaldo recently showed off his new Ferrari Purosangue on his Instagram profile. The crossover is another gem in his huge collection of cars, which includes the Bugatti Centodieci, Veyron and Chiron, as well as the McLaren Senna and several Rolls-Royce limousines.

We will recall that the Ferrari Purosangue crossover costs 390,000 euros in its basic configuration. The four-seater is equipped with a 6.3-liter V12 engine with a power of 725 horsepower and is able to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 310 km/h.

