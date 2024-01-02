Cristiano Ronaldo rules out retirement with a categorical phrase

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #rules #retirement #categorical #phrase

Some days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo once again realized his inexhaustible thirst for success and competition after reaching 54 goals in 2023 and become the top scorer in the world in a calendar year, however, he did not miss the opportunity to talk about a topic that, until now, has completely eluded him; retirement.

At 38 years old, the star attacker of the Al Nassr He has not revealed anything that implies a quick farewell to the courts, which apparently is very far away, since through his social networks, He left a little message to his followers and his detractors regarding when he will hang up his boots.

Strong response

“54, I’ll tell you when this is over! Thanks team!”was what ‘El Bicho’ wrote when uploading a photo of himself after becoming the top scorer in the world during 2023, with statistics that surpassed footballers who play in the best football leagues in the world, especially in Europe.

A lot of perseverance

Christian was about to run out of his goal in the last game since it was in added time of the second half when his score fell after he headed a cross from Fofana from the right and completed the victory for the Al Nassr.

Regarding the Arabian League, CR7 He reached 20 goals that maintain him as the individual scoring leader above Alexandr Mitrovic of the Al Hilal who follows in his footsteps with 17 notes.

The Portuguese had tried throughout the match, having several obvious scoring opportunities, but on a day where his shots with his foot were not fruitful for his cause.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 54 goals in 2023

34 goals in Saudi Arabia League

10 goals in the Qualifiers towards Euro 2024

6 goals in the Arab Clubs Cup

3 goals in Asian Champions League

1 goal in the Saudi Cup

He Al Nassr was imposed with authority over the Al Tawon 4-1 in a match where they finished against the current by starting down on the scoreboard after a penalty at 10 minutes for an alleged handball inside the area that was reviewed by the VAR.