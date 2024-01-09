Cristiano Ronaldo’s demanding training in front of the mirror ahead of the clash against Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia

#Cristiano #Ronaldos #demanding #training #front #mirror #ahead #clash #Lionel #Messi #Saudi #Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo training

As if it were a new Rocky defense duel, the world of football awaits with great expectation the clash that will feature Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the last few hours, the Portuguese star has made clear his commitment to the hard training he does while enjoying the last days of his vacation. Through his social media, the forward has shared images of his rigorous physical routine, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to staying in shape for upcoming sporting challenges.

The legend with a past at Real Madrid, currently at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has been immersed in intense preparation for a series of friendlies, which include the most anticipated by fans: against Inter Miami, a team in which Lionel Messi plays. The images shared on his official Instagram account show the footballer on his back, immersed in a pulley exercise in the gym, exhibiting his remarkable physical condition.

The publications quickly captured attention on digital platforms, generating a debate about the amazing figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who, about to turn 39, proves to be intact. His preparation is aimed at the upcoming matches against teams such as Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang in China, as well as the expected duel against Las Garzas in Asia.

The expected confrontation between CR7 and Messi is scheduled for next Thursday, February 1st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the North American franchise’s international tour of the Asian continent. In addition, the team led by Tata Martino will face Marcelo Gallardo’s Al Hilal, in another relevant event on the football agenda.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo and La Pulga have faced each other 35 times, with 16 victories for the legend with a past in Barcelona and PSG, 10 for the Merengue idol, and 9 draws. The scoring record shows 21 goals and 12 assists for the Argentine, and 20 goals and one assist for the Portuguese. The last meeting between the two dates back to January 2023, in a match in which PSG defeated Al Nassr 5-4. It should be remembered that the television broadcast of the next show has not yet been confirmed, leaving fans wondering how to follow the actions of the duel that will feature two of the best footballers in history.

During the preseason, Inter Miami will go on an international tour in which they will begin their trip with a match in El Salvador (January 19), then they will leave for Saudi Arabia to face the commitments on January 29 against Al-Hilal and 1 February against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. In addition, they will appear in Hong Kong on February 4 to face a team of local stars and three days later they will clash against Vissel Kobe of China. Upon his return he will face Newell’s in their stadium (February 15).

For their part, Las Garzas will debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup in the round of 16 against the winner of the first round match between Nashville and Moca, from the Dominican Republic, as determined by the draw. In this context, the team led by Tata Martino, which also has the Argentines Facundo Farías, Tomás Avilés, Nicolás Stefanelli and Franco Negri on its roster, will play in the Champions Cup for having won the Leagues Cup.

The pink cast is one of the five teams exempt from competing in the first round of the main Concacaf club tournament, which will have a total of 27 teams. The continental tournament is an expanded version of the championship known as the Champions League and grants the winner a ticket to the next Club World Cup to be held in 2025 in the United States.

The round of 16 will take place from March 5 to 14, the quarterfinals will take place between April 2 and 11, the semifinals from April 23 to May 2 and the final on June 2.