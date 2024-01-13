Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”

#Cristiano #Ronaldos #niece #fashion #debut #Elma #Aveiro #doesnt #hide #pride

Elma Aveiro (Instagram Reproduction, DR)

This Friday, January 12th, Elma Aveiro took to her social media to show a special moment of her daughter. Eleonor Caires He made his debut on the treadmill and his mother was proud.

Nos stories do Instagramthe older sister of Cristiano Ronaldo published a video of the parade. In the record you can see Eleonor wearing a long black, puffy and low-cut dress with long gloves finishing off her look.

>> “It’s time to have a partner” – Elma Aveiro responds and reveals what attracts her most in a man <

In the front row was Elma, who looked ‘drooled’ when she saw her daughter. “This is mine. I love, love, love and I will die for her. My everything, joy, strength and pride”he wrote.

Remember that Eleonor is the result of Elma Aveiro’s now-ended relationship with the fitness model Edgar Caires.

See the moment: