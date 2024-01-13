Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”

#Cristiano #Ronaldos #niece #fashion #debut #Elma #Aveiro #doesnt #hide #pride

Elma Aveiro (Instagram Reproduction, DR)

This Friday, January 12th, Elma Aveiro took to her social media to show a special moment of her daughter. Eleonor Caires He made his debut on the treadmill and his mother was proud.

Nos stories do Instagramthe older sister of Cristiano Ronaldo published a video of the parade. In the record you can see Eleonor wearing a long black, puffy and low-cut dress with long gloves finishing off her look.

>> “It’s time to have a partner” – Elma Aveiro responds and reveals what attracts her most in a man <

In the front row was Elma, who looked ‘drooled’ when she saw her daughter. “This is mine. I love, love, love and I will die for her. My everything, joy, strength and pride”he wrote.

Remember that Eleonor is the result of Elma Aveiro’s now-ended relationship with the fitness model Edgar Caires.

See the moment:

Also Read:  Tom Curran knee injury, Sydney Sixers squad vs Thunder, suspension for intimidating umpire, video, cricket news

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban
Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban
Posted on
Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Domestic
Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Domestic
Posted on
Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”
Posted on
This is the place you should live to improve your mental and physical health, according to a study
This is the place you should live to improve your mental and physical health, according to a study
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News