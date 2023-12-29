Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected response after not being chosen as one of the best players of 2023

#Cristiano #Ronaldos #unexpected #response #chosen #players

2023-12-29

Being the top scorer in 2023 was not enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to rank among the best players in the world, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Jack Grealish suffered a terrifying robbery at his home and this was his reaction from the City footballer. How much did they take?

‘Bug’ was deleted from the list and he reacted by destroying the ranking with a response that will surely leave a lot to talk about.

With four emoticons, CR7 showed his disagreement with the IFFHS vote. It was ironic when he chose the laughing emoji three times and added the one of a “little monkey” covering his face.

“);/*]]>*/

Haaland was chosen as the best with 208 points, followed by Mbappé with 105 and Messi closed the top 3 with 85. The curious thing was that Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear in the ranking, who, after the election, reacted by commenting on a publication through his Instagram in the Portuguese newspaper A Bola.