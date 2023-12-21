Critical heart attack warning from experts

Cardiology Specialist Assoc. Prof. at Koşuyolu Yüksek İhtisas Training and Research Hospital. Dr. Şeyhmus Külahçıoğlu made important statements about the heart attack. Assoc. Dr. Şeyhmus Külahçıoğlu said, “Unfortunately, 50 percent of patients who have a heart attack, that is, one in two patients, die before even reaching the hospital.”

Associate Professor, who works as a Cardiology Specialist at Koşuyolu Yüksek İhtisas İhtisas Training and Research Hospital. Dr. Şeyhmus Külahçıoğlu,

“First of all, the most important cause of death all over the world is cardiovascular disease and the resulting heart attack. Unfortunately, 50 percent of patients who have a heart attack, that is, one in two patients, die before even reaching the hospital.

ECMO support is given during heart massage, that is, CPR, with an artificial heart support device, which we call Ecmo, and after the vein that causes the patient to have a heart attack and stop his heart is opened, the patient is monitored on this artificial heart pump for 48 to 72 hours, depending on his clinical condition, and then both heart functions and laboratory tests are performed. When the parameters are suitable, the patient is separated from the artificial heart device and can even be separated from the respirator and discharged home.

The phenomenon we call E-CPR may be a pulmonary embolism that develops as a result of a clot in this lung vessel, especially due to cardiovascular disease, or it may occur after a heart attack, which we call myocardial infarction.

In this developing situation, while giving heart massage to the patient, we support the patient’s breathing and circulation with the support device we call ecmo in addition to the heart massage, and then treat the main factor that causes this situation. “If this is a pulmonary embolism, we use what we call clot-dissolving thrombolytic treatment or catheter-based echo angiojet treatments; if it is a heart attack, the heart vessel causing the blockage is opened with a stent or emergency bypass method,” he said.

