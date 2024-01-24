Critical moment for Apple Car ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s top-secret “Apple Car” project is at a critical juncture and faces a key decision. The project, known as “Titan”, has been the subject of massive investment by Apple, with roughly $1 billion a year spent on it over the past decade. Initially aimed at a fully self-driving electric car for use in robotic taxis, recent reports point to a move towards developing a car with driving assistance on highways, but still requiring human intervention.

Despite attracting top talent and various management changes, the Apple Car project has faced challenges typical of electric vehicle startups. The expected launch date has been pushed back to 2028, a significant change from the original target of 2026. Apple is said to be reevaluating its approach and the fate of the project hangs in the balance.

Apple’s vision for its electric car reportedly includes a driver assistance system similar to the second-level systems offered by other automakers. The company strives to distinguish its car through design, reliable safety systems and a unique user interface. However, entering a market with established players, including legacy automakers and technology companies such as Tesla, Huawei, Xiaomi and Sony, presents a significant challenge.

Although Apple’s project has faced setbacks and uncertainty, there is hope that it will deliver a real product to compete in the growing EV market. The company’s reputation for excellent design and user interface, as seen in the iPhone and Mac, could play a role if the Apple Car comes to fruition.

