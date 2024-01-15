Critical moment for the Ciolacu government / What we learn from the transporters’ and farmers’ protest

#Critical #moment #Ciolacu #government #learn #transporters #farmers #protest

The big stake these days for Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is to keep truck drivers and farmers with their tractors away from Bucharest, rather than directly solving the problems faced by these social categories. Imagine columns of trucks and tractors blocking the major boulevards in the Capital. A paralyzed city for a few days would be a disaster for the government’s image and its ability to negotiate further.

The massive protest, like any explosion of dissatisfaction, has the ability to contaminate other professional categories as well. Doctors from Timișoara have already announced that they will take to the streets.

For this reason, law enforcement has resorted to overzealousness, filing criminal cases and making arrests for incitement to violence, actions that are at least questionable, and in some cases, scandalous. In a broader context, it is worth noting that there were no such prompt reactions after the acts of pure violence in the AUR protests, led by their leader storming public institutions without anything notable happening.

Therefore, the fate of the government led by Ciolacu depends on how it will manage a major crisis situation, which it has never faced before. The problems and grievances of transporters and farmers are real, even if the Government tries to portray them as a highly political move orchestrated by AUR or even foreign forces such as Russia.

It is certain that AUR tries to join and take advantage of any social discontent. Obviously there will be leaders of this party who will try to incite or frantically support the street movement. The Russians are also likely to push anti-Ukraine narratives, given the right opportunity. However, a political protest does not usually last six days, and so many transporters and farmers would not jeopardize their businesses at the behest of a party.

What we see these days is an accumulation of frustrations and real problems that only needed a spark to explode. A political party trying to keep the flame burning is another story.

Economedia.ro explained in detail what caused truck drivers and farmers to take to the streets, so I will not insist on the lists of demands. Instead, I will try to read beyond the reasons for the protest, because from here we learn essential aspects about the functioning of the Romanian state.

There is no such thing as a free meal. The bill for the cheap grain from Ukraine, which flooded the black market, has now arrived on the table of the Ciolacu government, but the authorities closed their eyes out of a cynical calculation. Cheaper grain means less inflation, cheaper food for livestock farmers or the bakery industry, in short, cheaper products in stores. However, as mentioned, there are no free meals in capitalism. Sooner or later, the market corrects the distortions. Cheap grains from Ukraine are a major distortion because they are produced outside the EU, without meeting quality standards, ultimately at prices that affect the domestic market. Those who have paid for the feast of cheap cereals so far have been the Romanian farmers, who have always complained that they are working at a loss. Now, the knife has reached their bone and they no longer want to foot the bill for the cheap meal that enriched others and from which the government has benefited in full.

Populism costs money. The Ciolacu government decided last year that it needed more money for the salaries of budget workers and to increase pensions, so it increased taxes, excises and changed the operating regime of micro-enterprises. In short, everything possible was done to squeeze an extra leu from those who produce. The minimum wage in agriculture also increased, but not with the government’s money, but with the farmers’ money. Today, the socialist persecution against “domestic capital”, deified only in the words of the PSD, is taking its revenge. These transporters and farmers understood perfectly well that they are doing it worse, including so that the budgets can do it better.

Dysfunctional institutions and corruption, ticking time bombs. It got here also because some state institutions did not do their job on time, either because of incompetence or because of corruption. The truck that enters the country with 34 tons of grain, but unloads only 24 tons at the port, obviously leaves ten tons on the road, in the black market. And yet, no one checks it, neither the tax authorities, nor the scale from the Ministry of Transport, nor any other road or port authority. How is such a thing possible? No matter how many new “electronic seals” or other bureaucratic control measures the government proposes, they will prove ineffective if they are not applied by competent and honest officials.

The above realities exploded in front of the Government because some social categories got the knife to the bone and now, at the beginning of the year, when everyone calculates their operating budget, transporters and farmers, especially small and medium-sized firms organized in micro-enterprises, they have come to the conclusion that their business is about to go bankrupt or at least enter insignificant profit margins.

No matter how much they try to mediately control society or pay the press to buy their social peace, the Ciolacu Government, PSD and PNL have no way of telling people that the empty plate under their noses is, in fact, full. This can not happen. Marcel Ciolacu is caught up by the iron rules of the economy and the market, which are taking revenge today for all the bad governance decisions accumulated over time.

It should also be noted here the government’s out-of-phase, which spent hours and days trying to discredit the protest instead of showing an iota of empathy and understanding for some people with real, not invented, problems. I didn’t see any official getting down in the middle of the farmers and truckers, even trying to listen to them. On the contrary, they treated them as their direct enemies. Instead, we’ve seen them fill TV studios to explain how political the protest is, with the goal of ridiculing it.

However, society’s reaction was the opposite. We saw demonstrations of solidarity with those in the street and, from where the protest initially targeted only the Capital, it gradually expanded to several other large cities in the country. This again indicates the extent of the grievances. It has not yet reached the level of Poland, where access points to the country for trucks from Ukraine were completely blocked, but one of the demands of the protesters is the total blocking of grain imports.

This is impossible to achieve because the port of Constanța is one of the main export routes for Ukraine’s grain and any disruption would spell disaster for other countries that depend on these food products.

It is the first serious crisis faced by the Ciolacu government, after the teachers’ strike that postponed the government rotation in the summer of last year. The crisis then, ended with partially fulfilled promises, was less dangerous than the one now.

A prolonged crisis in agriculture and transport is hitting PSD’s voter base hard and jeopardizing the functioning of the supply chain. A disruption of it would amount to a disaster for the PSD and Prime Minister Ciolacu in a year with four consecutive elections.

Prime Minister Ciolacu is now playing an important card, on which his very survival at the head of the Government could depend. It would not be excluded to witness an internal shake-up in the party, reshuffles and the political execution of some ministers considered potential opponents of the PSD leader.

