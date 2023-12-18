Critical Warning for Children from Canan Karatay! He Explained By Saying “The Body Eats Itself”

#Critical #Warning #Children #Canan #Karatay #Explained #Body #Eats

Famous doctor Canan Karatay made remarkable warnings in her statement on her YouTube program. Addressing the issue of “inflammatory rheumatism” upon Nihal Doğan’s question, Karatay stated that these diseases are not actually inflammatory. Stating that the diseases caused by streptococcus bacteria have decreased, Karatay defined this situation as “chronic inflammation”. Stating that the collapse of the immune system in the body is the cause of these diseases, Karatay stated that exposure to toxic air, water and soil poisons and chemicals triggers this condition.

THE BODY EATS ITSELF

Referring specifically to autoimmune diseases, Karatay said, “There is a war within the body. The body eats its own city. Immunity works in reverse.” He included his statements.

CHEMICALS USED AT HOME ALSO POISON CHILDREN

Drawing attention especially to the chemicals used at home, Karatay stated that we expose children to poisons and that this may cause diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis in the future. Stating that intestinal cells will kill probiotic bacteria, Karatay emphasized that sugary, floury and processed foods should be avoided. He also stated that long-term use of antidepressants, pain and stomach medications can collapse the immune system and disrupt intestinal health.

“THE EASIEST THING IS TO EAT AND CHANGE YOUR LIFESTYLE”

Karatay said that stress negatively affects the immune system and touched upon the importance of changing nutrition and lifestyle for a healthy life. “The human body is programmed to fight against all diseases when it is born. Our body is smarter than you and me. We need to give it the opportunity. None of the diseases we are talking about are genetic.” said Karatay“The easiest thing is this: We will change our way of eating and living, and gradually move away from our bad habits.” he said.