Criticism continues to persist – 5 minutes

2023 will end in just a few days. A lot will change in 2024 – including the new ORF fee, which will have to be paid by (almost) all households in Austria in the future. In any case, the criticism is not going away.

From January 1st, an ORF fee will be collected from (almost) all households in Austria. Previously, this was only possible with GIS for those who had a receiving device (television or radio) at home. For most people this will make the fee cheaper, but for some it will also mean having to pay up to 20 euros per month from January onwards. All information about the new fee and what penalties you might face if you don’t pay it can be found here.

Class action lawsuit against the fee

In any case, the criticism from all those who now have to pay continues to show no sign of abating. While there’s already a class action lawsuit against the new fee – more on that here – many are wondering why you have to pay for something “that you neither have nor need,” according to a 5 Minute reader. She can’t resist a little swipe at the current federal government. You have to pay for these even though you don’t need them, she says.

“You are already asked to pay enough”

Another reader says “enough is enough”. “You are already asked to pay enough,” he knows. The main criticism is that second homes don’t have to pay anything. “They watch for free,” one reader shakes her head. Some people also don’t understand why the fee varies in different federal states. For example, in Carinthia you pay 19.90 euros per month, while in Vorarlberg it is only 15.30 euros – the reason for the difference of over 50 euros per year is the state tax.

“There are so many other useless fees to pay”

“If you look, you have to pay, it’s okay. But if you don’t watch or don’t have a television, please be exempt,” a reader understands at least part of the fee – for those people who have already paid before. Finally, there are also the advocates, who probably mainly consist of those people who have already paid for the GIS and who now have less deducted from their accounts. “Why always this uprising? There are so many other useless fees to pay. Nobody gets upset,” she asks herself in conclusion.

