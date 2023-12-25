Criticism from Emre Belözoğlu to his players – Last Minute Sports News

Coach Emre Belözoğlu of MKE Ankaragücü, who drew 1-1 with Siltaş Yapı Pendikspor, which he hosted in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League, said that he was not satisfied with their performance in the second half of their last match.

Speaking at the press conference held after the match played at Pendik Stadium, Belözoğlu said, “I have not been satisfied with the last 45 minutes for two weeks. It has been very troublesome. The team is going backwards after the player changes. We need to fix this.” he said.

Stating that the process the club is going through has negatively affected the players, Emre Belözoğlu said, “I do not believe that we have a group of players who are insecure and make simple passing mistakes. The break will be good. We continue on our way without losing. We could have won all 4 matches in which we drew.” he said.

Emphasizing that they will reinforce the team during the interim transfer period, Belözoğlu said, “I trust this group of players. We will make transfers during the break. We have determined positions. We are working. I think we are a strong team to collect the maximum points from two matches.” made his assessment.

