Criticism of Israeli Minister Follows Call for Gaza Residents to Be Moved

#Criticism #Israeli #Minister #Call #Gaza #Residents #Moved

Gaza

The request of two Israeli cabinet ministers who wanted Gaza residents to leave their place of life has drawn criticism. One of them comes from the Indonesian Government.

As reported AFPWednesday (3/1/2024), the controversial call was made by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir, who is known to always defend radical Jews, called on Monday (1/1) local time for Israel to promote “solutions to encourage emigration of the Gaza population”.

Ben-Gvir argued that the departure of Palestinians and the rebuilding of Israeli settlements was “a correct, just, moral and humane solution”.

“This is an opportunity to develop a project that encourages Gazans to emigrate to countries around the world,” said Ben-Gvir while speaking at a meeting of the ultranationalist Otszma Yehudit party he chairs.

Ben-Gvir’s call came a day after Smotrich, who is Israel’s Finance Minister, also called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip. Smotrich even suggested that Israel was “encouraging” around 2.4 million Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

Situation in Gaza (Photo: DW News)

Israel’s Finance Minister also said that Palestinians in the enclave should be encouraged to move to other countries.

“If we had acted in the right way strategically and encouraged emigration, if there had been 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of two million, the whole discourse after the war would have been very different,” he said.

Indonesia Condemns

Indonesia, as one of the countries that defends the rights of Palestinians, strongly condemns this call. This condemnation is also a rejection of the construction of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Alexei Navalny: "I am the new Santa Claus"

“Indonesia condemns and strongly rejects the statement by two Israeli Cabinet Ministers who proposed the expulsion of Gaza residents and the start of construction of Jewish settlements in Gaza,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the official X account, @Kemlu_RI as seen, Saturday (6/1/2024).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers that the calls made by the two ministers do not respect the rights of the Palestinian people at all. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs then invited the international community to work together to prevent this call from becoming a reality.

“This statement is very provocative, contrary to international law and does not respect the rights of the Palestinian people. The international community must prevent this statement from becoming a reality,” he stressed.

Criticism also came from Saudi Arabia. Read more on the next page

(one)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It’s over for Tesla, the new best-selling model arrives: it costs less and is more popular | New world leader
It’s over for Tesla, the new best-selling model arrives: it costs less and is more popular | New world leader
Posted on
Do you have this Garmin watch? Update brings a sleep coach!
Do you have this Garmin watch? Update brings a sleep coach!
Posted on
Nigel Lythgoe resigns after sexual misconduct allegations | Media
Nigel Lythgoe resigns after sexual misconduct allegations | Media
Posted on
Confirmed formations for the Copa del Rey match
Confirmed formations for the Copa del Rey match
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News