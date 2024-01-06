Criticism of Israeli Minister Follows Call for Gaza Residents to Be Moved

#Criticism #Israeli #Minister #Call #Gaza #Residents #Moved

The request of two Israeli cabinet ministers who wanted Gaza residents to leave their place of life has drawn criticism. One of them comes from the Indonesian Government.

As reported AFPWednesday (3/1/2024), the controversial call was made by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir, who is known to always defend radical Jews, called on Monday (1/1) local time for Israel to promote “solutions to encourage emigration of the Gaza population”.

Ben-Gvir argued that the departure of Palestinians and the rebuilding of Israeli settlements was “a correct, just, moral and humane solution”.

“This is an opportunity to develop a project that encourages Gazans to emigrate to countries around the world,” said Ben-Gvir while speaking at a meeting of the ultranationalist Otszma Yehudit party he chairs.

Ben-Gvir’s call came a day after Smotrich, who is Israel’s Finance Minister, also called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip. Smotrich even suggested that Israel was “encouraging” around 2.4 million Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Finance Minister also said that Palestinians in the enclave should be encouraged to move to other countries.

“If we had acted in the right way strategically and encouraged emigration, if there had been 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of two million, the whole discourse after the war would have been very different,” he said.

Indonesia Condemns

Indonesia, as one of the countries that defends the rights of Palestinians, strongly condemns this call. This condemnation is also a rejection of the construction of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

“Indonesia condemns and strongly rejects the statement by two Israeli Cabinet Ministers who proposed the expulsion of Gaza residents and the start of construction of Jewish settlements in Gaza,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the official X account, @Kemlu_RI as seen, Saturday (6/1/2024).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers that the calls made by the two ministers do not respect the rights of the Palestinian people at all. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs then invited the international community to work together to prevent this call from becoming a reality.

“This statement is very provocative, contrary to international law and does not respect the rights of the Palestinian people. The international community must prevent this statement from becoming a reality,” he stressed.

