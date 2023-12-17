Criticism of January Jones’ very scantily clad outfit in ‘X-Men: First Class’

#Criticism #January #Jones #scantily #clad #outfit #XMen #Class

There have been articles on FilmTotaal lately about controversial clothing choices in films. Recently, Princess Merida’s outfit was in trend Brave turn. This time it’s about January Jones X-Men.

The X-Men films are of course packed with action, but there are also the necessary spicy scenes in the world-famous franchise. Not so long ago, an article was published about the most paused scene in the series.

Spicy

This is a scene in which Dutch actress Rebecca Romijn is seen in an ‘eva costume’. You can read more about that here. Jones also took off his clothes, but this was less well received.

The beautiful actress, mainly known for the series Mad Men, is also active as a model, although this is understandable. She looks great and she knows this, if we look at her Instagram page.

Less successful

The makers of X-Men: First Class also wanted to make use of this in 2011. The then 33-year-old Jones takes on the role of the mutant Frost. Despite the fact that she does not play a leading role in the blockbuster, she stood out.

Frost appears several times in lingerie and leaves very little to the imagination. Although this is probably a feast for the eyes for many film buffs, there are also plenty of people who find this unnecessary and say that Jones is only portrayed as an object of desire.

Anders

One of the film’s writers spoke out after criticism continued to mount. For example, it was said that there was a reason for all her lingerie scenes, but that these moments were cut from the blockbuster. We never got a clear answer.