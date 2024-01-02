Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars

Kim Kardashian is being criticized for her ‘winter wonderland’ in the garden of her villa in Los Angeles. The reality star had her entire garden covered with fake snow and Christmas trees and posted a video of it online, but critics believe that Kardashian could have done so many more useful things with the money.

“The amount spent on this could have helped so many people…,” someone commented under the post. Others posted similar messages. Yet another wonders why the mother of four keeps trying to shove her “distasteful lack of self-awareness down people’s throats.”

Around Christmas, the 43-year-old entrepreneur also posted a video of the Christmas-style interior of her villa. There too, numerous fir trees have been covered with fake snow and lights have been placed.

