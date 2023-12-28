criticism, reproaches and an absent councilor

#criticism #reproaches #absent #councilor

Pamplona will have a new mayor this Thursday. Bildu will manage to carry out with the unprecedented support of the Navarrese PSOE a motion of censure to unseat Cristina Ibarrola, of UPN, from power, and return the baton of command to Joseba Asirón, who was already councilor from 2015 to 2019. The maneuver, announced ago two weeks, has caused a new political schism between PP and PSOE, since the popular ones consider that it is part of the “hooded” pact that Pedro Sánchez has reached with the nationalist left to ensure his inauguration as president of the Government.

The truth is that it will be the first time that the PSOE provides Bildu with the governance of a large city in the Basque Country or Navarra. A decision that both the Navarrese socialists and Pedro Sánchez have separated from the investiture and have justified it by the absence of budgets in recent years and by the joint objective of “improving the city and launching projects that have not been developed in recent years.” last years”.

The agreement reached between both parties also implies “the recognition, reparation and non-humiliation of the victims generated by ETA’s violence” as well as the consideration of Basque “as one of the two languages ​​of our city”, which implies the commitment to “promote it, taking into consideration its status as a minority language.”

The “extraordinary and urgent” plenary session will be held this Thursday, April Fool’s Day, at noon. The 27 councilors are summoned to the council, although not all of them will be there. The election of Elma Saiz as Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration left a gap among the socialist councilors that has not been filled in recent weeks. Tomás Rodríguez Garraza, who was supposed to occupy that position following the order of the municipal list, resigned this week. Supposedly, according to the PSN, due to the “pressure” and “attacks” of UPN. “The accusations, which is what the right is going to promote now, dressed in a moral and patriotic discourse, are very dangerous discourses, from other times that should never return,” the Secretary of Organization of the PSN, Ramón Alzórriz, pointed out on Tuesday.

Ramon Alzorriz, Secretary of Organization of the PSN, this Wednesday at a press conference.Europa Press via Getty Images

María José Blasco, the next on the PSN list, also decided to resign for professional reasons. For this reason, Miguel Matellanes, student of Law and Political Science and former parliamentary advisor, will take office as councilor. However, Rodríguez Garraza’s delay in formally resigning his councilor’s record will prevent Matellanes from participating in tomorrow’s plenary session. This situation, however, will not affect the result of the vote because the sum of councilors from EH Bildu, PSN, Geroa Bai and Contigo-Zurekin exceeds the necessary absolute majority.

In any case, the decision of the two PSN leaders has provoked applause from the PP, understanding that their resignations are due to their position against the motion. “There are still leaders of the PSOE with dignity, who rebel against Sánchez’s impositions, we hope that if it is an attack on dignity it will spread to the rest of the members of the PSOE so that tomorrow they do not vote for Bildu and therefore this motion of censorship,” said this Wednesday the PP Deputy Secretary of Organization, Carmen Fúnez.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party considers this motion of censure the “maximum exponent of sanchismo”, that “anything goes to remain in power” and warns that the initiative goes against not UPN, but the dignity of the people of Pamplona that “they did not vote in the last elections to produce this.”

Cristina IbarrolaEFE

The still mayor, Cristina Ibarrola, has also been very harsh in recent weeks against the socialists. In an event this Thursday, her last as councilor, she assured that she will leave “with her head held high and through the main door” and she predicted for the PSOE “a disappearance of the institutions, certainly from Pamplona, ​​quite quickly.” . “They give away and hand over Pamplona – to EH Bildu -, they are left without a voice in Pamplona, ​​and I hope they are left without any representation in the next elections, because it is the only thing they have deserved,” she indicated.

On the other hand, his foreseeable successor, Joseba Asiron, has asked for “respect, calm and joy” for this Thursday and believes that “it should be a day of celebration, not a day for confrontation.”

“Tomorrow many eyes will be on our city. Their own gazes and other people’s gazes. Close gazes and distant gazes. But all of them wanting to convey their own point of view. It is our opportunity to convey the best images of the city and in this you I ask you to think about when the change in the mayor’s office arrives at the stroke of noon,” he highlighted in a video published on social networks.