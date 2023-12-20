Croatia is no longer the favorite of Hungarians

#Croatia #longer #favorite #Hungarians

Croatia in the summer and Austria in the winter are unbeatable among Hungarian travelers, but this fall, Italy won the first place based on travel insurance taken out on Bank360.hu. In September-November, the average premium was HUF 9,500, the cheapest insurance was for Austria, the most expensive for the USA. More than half of the contracts were concluded the day before or on the day of the trip.

Italy was the most popular autumn destination for those traveling abroad from Hungary who concluded their contracts using the Bank360.hu travel insurance calculator, ahead of the summer favorite Croatia. Italy was the destination of 14 percent of the insurances created between September and November, while 8 percent were in Croatia and 7 percent in Greece. Spain and the Hungarians’ winter favorite, Austria, were next in line, with a share of 6 percent each.

Where are Hungarians traveling now? Photo: Pixabay

Most travelers requested travel insurance no longer for a beach vacation, as in summer, but for a city visit (52 percent), although many still went to the beach in the off-season (32 percent). 12 percent traveled for business and other purposes, 3 percent went abroad for extreme sports, and 1 percent for physical work. By autumn, the length of most trips was shortened from the typical 8 days in summer to 4-5 days, which can also be traced back to the popularity of sightseeing tours.

Even in autumn, the United Arab Emirates was a popular destination among those looking for summer, as many Hungarians traveled to Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as to the Caribbean region, such as Dominica or the island of Aruba.

They took out insurances ranging from a few hundred forints to 150,000 forints

The vast majority of travel insurance policies are for one or two people. The average premium amount was HUF 9,500, and the daily premium per insured was HUF 820. The cheapest policy cost HUF 362, which was also for a one-day sightseeing trip to Austria.

The highest insurance premium this time was HUF 150,000, which covers a traveler’s three-month trip in the United States of America. Three people went on a one-month beach vacation in Brazil with insurance for a premium of about HUF 100,000. It cost almost that much to secure a three-week visit to Mexico for five travelers.

35 percent of outbound travelers took out their travel insurance on their mobile phone or computer one day before their trip, and 21 percent on the day of their trip. However, there were also two passengers who had signed a contract almost a year before their trip. More than 60 percent of outbound travelers boarded a plane, nearly a quarter traveled by car, and the rest traveled by bus, train or motorcycle.