crocodiles have come to the cities, people are waiting for help on the roofs of their houses

Over the weekend, Cyclone Jasper brought extremely heavy rains, at least several months’ worth of rainfall. Floods have forced people to flee their homes and huddle on rooftops to escape the fast-rising rivers. Hundreds of people were evacuated, many houses were flooded, electricity was cut off, and in some places there was a lack of clean drinking water.

“The problem is that the rain doesn’t stop, and until it does, we won’t be able to send air support to remote areas. We see a lot of natural disasters and this is the worst I can remember,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said.

In the flooded town of Ingem, which has a population of about 5,000, conservation officers captured a 2.8m long crocodile washed away by rainwater.

In north Queensland, crocodiles are found in rivers, lagoons and marshy rural areas, but there are now fears they will enter residential areas after one has already been caught close to a house.

Cairns, a city leading to the Great Barrier Reef, has a population of over 150,000. people, about 600 mm of rain fell in the 40 hours until early Monday. The average rainfall for the whole of December is just 182 mm, so the current rainfall is more than triple that.

All flights out of Cairns Airport were canceled or delayed and pictures of partially submerged planes emerged on social media. However, according to the services, the water at the airport has already receded.

Authorities say the flooding is likely to be the worst on record in the state, with heavy rainfall expected to continue for another 24 hours.

Based on information from and the BBC.