CROSS-COUNTRY – JEAN CLAUDE RECORDED

Jean Claude Rakotonirina is tired of always being second.

Jean Claude Rakotonirina will represent Madagascar at the world cross-country championship. He is a regular long-distance and middle-distance runner.

Jean Claude Rakotonirina, from the Crown Club of Antsirabe, completed the 10 km distance in 33:09:22, leaving his first pursuer far behind him, more than 40 seconds behind. A native of Antsirabe and aged 33, he is a newcomer to cross-country being in his first year of experience. However, with his potential, he can go far.

Rickshaw puller in the city of Antsirabe, Jean Claude Rakotonirina started athletics in 2016, and is now in his eighth year of practicing the discipline.

Accustomed to long-distance and middle-distance running such as the 5,000 m, 10,000 m and the half-marathon, the native of Antsirabe always appears in the top 3 in each race run.

“I dreamed of playing at the IJOI 2023 at home, but due to an injury, I missed this big event. Saturday’s cross-country race was an opportunity for me to show what I can do. I won the ticket for the world championship and I have to train a lot to be ready for the big day,” confides Jean Claude Rakotonirina.

Since his beginnings in athletics, he has won the title of champion of Madagascar in 10,000 meters in Antananarivo. In addition to this unique national title, he placed either second or third at each participation.

Preparation disrupted

Tired of always being second, he set himself a challenge on Saturday: “In the Madagascar half-marathon, I was second, same result in the 10,000 meters. I then told myself that we must break this chain. Because it is a global ticket, I gave everything to take first place. Going to Belgrade and rubbing shoulders with the best runners in the world can only be beneficial for me because it will provide me with lessons on all levels,” he concludes.

Jean Claude Rakotonirina joined Antsirabe Crown athletics for three years and, under the apprenticeship of Tsiry Manantena Rakotomalala, former national technical director of the Malagasy Athletics Federation (FMA), he has continued to show clear improvements techniques. Because of his job, the representative of Madagascar at the world cross-country championship in Belgrade is obliged to work every day and this situation greatly disrupts his preparation. Indeed, if he does not work, his family’s survival will depend on it and the club, with its limited resources, cannot cope with everything.

“His work as a rickshaw puller helps him have the fitness and pace needed for cross-country running. But above all he lacks technique and especially racing tactics. This is why, before his departure for the world championship, I appeal to the FMA, and especially to the State, to help him because it is the honor of Madagascar that he will defend in Serbia. , confides Tsiry Manantena Rakotomalala.

Donné Raherinjatovo