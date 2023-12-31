Cross-country skiing: Victoria Carl with the next world-class performance

#Crosscountry #skiing #Victoria #Carl #worldclass #performance

Victoria Carl is in the form of her life. Two weeks after her victory over the 10 kilometers in Trondheim, she is back on the podium in the Tour de Ski over the same distance. On Sunday (December 31, 2023) Katharina Hennig also reported back after her sick leave.

The German cross-country skiers have set the next mark at the Tour de Ski. On the second stage in Toblach, Italy, Victoria Carl stormed to second place, Katharina Hennig came a strong fifth. The fastest over the 10 kilometers in the classic technique was the Finn Kerttu Niskanen.

This means that Carl is well placed in the race for overall victory on the tour. Behind Jessica Diggins from the USA, who placed third on Sunday, she is second, seven seconds behind.

Carl: “Everything was right again today”

For Carl, the new success came as a bit of a surprise: “I didn’t know what the form was like after Christmas. The prologue yesterday surprised me and today everything was right again,” she said after the race on ZDF. The last few meters were really hard, but thanks to the encouragement from the trainers she was able to mobilize the last reserves of strength.

The national coach was also full of praise. “I’m pleased that the success is now spread across several shoulders and it’s not just Katharina Hennig, but that Victoria is also getting off to a good start. But Coletta Rydzek also did a great race as a sprinter,” said Peter Schlickenrieder.

Hennig was convincing right from the start

Given the conditions with which she started the tour, Hennig was surprised by the intermediate times. Starting the race in 27th place out of 67 starters, the Saxon woman, who had recently missed two World Cups due to corona illness and is not yet back to 100 percent, was able to get to the top of the ranking in every time measurement right up to the finish.

Directly behind her, the American Rosie Brennan and Niskanen put a lot of pressure on and were able to take 15 seconds (Brennan) and 29 seconds (Niskanen) away from Hennig over the ten kilometers. However, Hennig was able to hold her own in front of many of the favored Swedes, who dominated the sprint the day before, and Norwegians.

Diggins and Carl storm past

Hennig therefore still had two opponents in the fight for the podium place: Diggins and teammate Victoria Carl, who started the race with start number 48. Until kilometer three, Carl was just behind Hennig, but was then able to push past him by a few seconds. Diggins only really turned up the heat in the last three kilometers and clearly pushed past Hennig.

But Diggins would still have to give up second place. Because Carl sprinted past the World Cup leader and celebrated his third podium this winter. But she was 6.7 seconds away from her next victory.

Rydzek with top 20 placement

Coletta Rydzek also showed another great performance one day after her seventh place in the sprint. The runner, who is actually at home in sprints, came in 16th place, 1:19.4 behind. Lisa Lohmann (21st/+1:28.1 minutes) and Pia Fink (26/+1:33.2 minutes) rounded off a strong DSV result.

Sofie Krehl (+2:20.4 min) and Laura Gimmler (+2:20.8) came in 44th and 46th.

Things continue on New Year’s Day

The cross-country skiers don’t have much time to rest and have a relaxed New Year’s Eve. On the first day of the new year, the 20 km freestyle pursuit is on the program at the end of the races in Toblach. The entourage then moves on to Switzerland, where stages 4 (freestyle sprint) and 5 (20 km classic pursuit) take place in Davos on January 3rd and 4th. Afterwards we head back to Italy, where there is a mass start over 15 km (classic) in Val di Fiemme and the final stage up to Alpe Cermis.