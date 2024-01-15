CROSS-COUNTRY- WORLD – Jean Claude Rakotonirina will go to Belgrade

Jean Claude Rakotonirina outclassed his opponents on Saturday at the end of the Ivato track.

The Malagasy Athletics Federation (FMA) started the 2024 season with the 10 km cross-country race on Saturday at the end of the Ivato track. The objective is to find a senior athlete who will represent Madagascar at the forty-fifth edition of the world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 30. Against all expectations and in a show of strength, Jean Claude Rakotonirina, from Crown club Antsirabe, was the lucky one who outclassed everyone by completing the 10 km distance in 33:09:22.

Twenty riders started and sixteen crossed the finish line with four abandoning. From the start, three riders broke away from the pack and a small gap of more than 50 m was noted after the second lap. Very catchy and not letting himself be too far behind, Jean Claude Rakotonirina placed well in the top 5.

As the race progressed, he placed himself in the top 3 and, little by little, took control to definitively take the lead. He ended up winning the test far ahead of his first pursuer, Alain Ratsiorisoa of CAMI Itasy, more than 40 seconds, 33:51:00 and 1:18:22 behind third, Fidel Haveloma of COSFA, 34:27: 64.

The winner of the day, Jean Claude Rakotonirina, did not hide his joy and his determination to defend the Malagasy color. “This is my first national cross-country race and I am very happy with my victory. This victory will take me to Serbia and I will try to be worthy to represent Madagascar. In the meantime, I will continue and amplify my preparation because above all it is also the color of my club that I defended well today (Saturday),” confides the winner.

Aides

As for Tsiry Manantena Rakotomalala, coach of Jean Claude Rakotonirina, he explained that many things remain to be improved. “We are taken by surprise by the FMA’s call to hold the test to detect the athlete who will represent Madagascar at the world championship in Belgrade. For our athlete who emerged victorious, he needs help for his preparation, especially on a social level. At the last Malagasy participation in the world championship in Uganda in 2017, the representative of the Big Island placed in 70th place out of the 200 participants. The ball is now in the FMA’s court and we hope that the winner of the day will really leave,” confides Tsiry Manantena Rakotomalala.

As for Alain Ratsiorisoa, second in the ranking, he explained that “the preparation time for me was insufficient and it was also my first participation in an official race. I only have one year of experience in athletics and the performance I achieved today (Saturday) is a great omen for the future. I have already arranged to meet in Ambatondrazaka for the Madagascar cross-country championship and I set a goal of winning the national title,” he concludes. The world cross-country championship in Belgrade will be the second Malagasy participation in the world joust.

Donné Raherinjatovo