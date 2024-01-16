CROSS MADA MTB 2024 – Participants push their limits

Runners tired but happy to have finished the race.

In the heart of the majestic reliefs of Madagascar, an exceptional sporting adventure has recently captivated the attention of mountain bike enthusiasts. The cross-country finish linking Antananarivo, the vibrant capital, to Toamasina, the picturesque port city on the east coast, not only challenged the physical limits of the participants, but also forged an unalterable link between the diverse landscapes of Madagascar.

Sunday January 7, the dawn of a clear day marked the start of this two-wheeled odyssey, the cyclists sporting a mixture of anticipation and determination. Independence Avenue was the starting point of this adventure which would test the limits of courage and endurance. Participants tackled the winding trails of the Malagasy highlands, offering spectacular views of rice terraces, picturesque villages and lush forests. Each steep climb was a test, but also an opportunity to feel the raw power of Malagasy nature. The journey also offered encounters with the unique fauna and flora of Madagascar. From curious lemurs to colorful birds, participants were immersed in a diverse ecosystem, highlighting the importance of preserving biodiversity. Cyclists were warmly welcomed in villages along the route. The generosity of the Malagasy population has been a source of inspiration, highlighting the strength of the community in the most remote regions.

Lasting legacy

The finish line in Toamasina was the highlight of this unforgettable adventure. The participants, covered in mud and sweat, were cheered by the local crowd. It was more than a personal victory for the former Olympic champion Miguel Martinez and Gilles Ridel, the initiator of this sporting project, as well as the participants in this Cross Mada MTB 2024. It was a celebration of the spirit of endurance and natural beauty of Madagascar.

Beyond the sporting aspect, this event left a lasting legacy. Local initiatives to preserve the environment and instill sportsmanship were supported, and the Malagasy cycling community found new ground to promote sustainable tourism and convey the Olympic spirit which offers a unique platform for the quest for citizenship. Olympic values ​​such as friendship, respect and excellence can be powerful levers for promoting civic behavior. Athletes, as role models, have the opportunity to inspire tolerance, cooperation and intercultural understanding, thereby helping to strengthen the foundations of citizenship. This can have a positive impact on society by fostering a sense of community and encouraging Malagasy people to play an active role in local civic development.

The cross mountain bike finish from Antananarivo to Toamasina was not simply a sporting competition, it was a journey that transcended physical boundaries to become an exploration of the soul of Madagascar. Jean-Loup Bardy, coordinator of the PECC Atsinanana, accompanied by the various partner associations and stakeholders of the program in Toamasina, underlined that: “each turn of the wheel has forged a link between the highlands and the coasts, between the towns and the villages , creating a lasting bridge of connection between the diversities of our extraordinary island.”

