CROSS MADA MTB – Former Olympic champion Miguel Martinez in our walls

Participants in the second edition of “La Cross Mada VTT”.

Less than eight months before the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be played from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital, Olympic mountain bike champion of the Sydney Olympics in 2000, the Frenchman Miguel Martinez is passing through in the Big Island. He is participating in the second edition of “La Cross Mada VTT” in Madagascar which takes place from yesterday until January 14.

Six riders are participating in this second edition of “La Cross Mada VTT”. The first stage of 51 km, linking Independence Square to Analakely, in Andriampamaky, was completed yesterday.

According to Gilles Ridel, designer and organizer of the event, this 450 km Raid-hike, which will take place in a maximum of six days, “is fully in line with a spirit of sporting commitment, solidarity and conviviality”. Indeed, it is not a race, but a human adventure throughout six stages, in nature in its raw state, a human and united adventure to discover the smiling and welcoming populations of Red Island. A unique experience full of unexpectedness and emotion.

After the first stage, the raiders will join Anjozorobe before entering the Alaotra-Mangoro region to join Andreba (RN 44), Mitanonoka, Anjamarina before exiting at Foulpointe.

Gilles Ridel specifies: “I want to make the sport raid and the Cross Mada MTB adventure a long-term one and I want to create an annual meeting with a growing number of local participants and sports tourists over the years,” concludes. -he.

Link between two cities

It is in the dynamics of the economic meetings initiated by JPM Atsinanana, as part of the GEPAT\CLUB EXPORT REUNION partnership which took place from September 27, 2023 to October 3, 2023 in Toamasina that the support of the mountain bike raid which will symbolically connect the city of Antananarivo and the city of Toamasina was decided by the PECC team (Citizenship and Civics Education Program). The PECC, through its Antananarivo team (Lucette Botralahy, Richard Ratsimbazafy and Thierry Raharison) and the Toamasina team (Jean-Loup Bardy, Jean-Claude Chan Hong and Stéfano Andriantsimbazafy) wanted to support the arrival of a champion Olympic Games in Madagascar to highlight the efforts necessary for events of this type to take place almost everywhere on the Big Island. The Urban Municipality of Toamasina and the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo are privileged partners for the favorable reception of this initiative initiated by Gilles Ridel.

The second edition of “La Cross Mada VTT”, the Raid departing from the capital, is held until Friday January 12, 2024 in the northeastern part of Madagascar. This raid is open to Malagasy people and locals and a Malagasy MTB Guide takes part in this adventure. Gilles Ridel has been involved since the beginning in the internet and digital economy markets with a journey of innovation and growth that has taken him to an international level. An experienced sportsman, he has organized more than twenty mountain bike events with the cycling club of which he is president, notably the Nîmes Garrigue VTT and the Val-Thorens Mountain Bike.

La Cross Mada VTT draws on this experience of organizing successful events with a strong innovative character. For this second edition, Miguel Martinez, Olympic mountain bike champion in Sydney in 2000, will be there and honors us with his presence. In this Olympic year, “La Cross Mada VTT” will provide a link between the two largest cities in Madagascar, each of which has a main artery, “Boulevard de l’Independence”. For the symbolism, the start of the Raid was given from the independence boulevard of Antananarivo and the arrival on the same name of boulevard in front of the Town Hall of Toamasina.

The Olympic spirit, a true moral and educational beacon, constitutes an inspiring model for the citizenship and civic training of young people. By cultivating these values ​​of respect, excellence, fair play and fraternity, educators shape future generations capable of meeting the complex challenges of the modern world, with respect for others and the environment. By adopting and integrating the Olympic spirit into educational programs, Madagascar can nurture a generation of citizens imbued with the values ​​of respect, unity, tolerance and solidarity. This move would be crucial to achieving true “Fihavanam-pirenena”, thereby building a future where diversity is celebrated and national unity is the pillar of a prosperous and harmonious society.

Donné Raherinjatovo