Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’

Which song would you like to play at your own farewell?

“Welly boots van The Amazing Devil.”

Why this number in particular?

“I don’t know exactly how to describe this genre. A bit of fantasy, a bit of woodland elves, something like that? At least that’s the feeling I get from it. This song came on the radio while I was gaming and at that moment came take a look at the text. It’s about a spirit that says it is always with you.

My grandmother died almost four years ago and I recognize that feeling, which is why I found that text so striking. It felt like comfort, like some kind of comfort. And that you can also be angry because you miss someone. I was that way for a while too. My grandmother lived in Urk. When I was little we used to visit her regularly, but that later changed to just one day a year.

When I was finally old enough to go myself, I was too late. “Don’t stay away too long,” she always said. But yeah. The sadness is still really active with me. She also died so suddenly. She was given a TIA and then it turned out that several organs were no longer working properly. It was over in two days. I still think about her every day and I feel like she is still there a little bit.”

What does the song say about your life?

“My faith, Norse Paganism, is important to me. I mainly work with Norse gods such as Odin. That is also where my first name comes from. I am non-binary and changed my name more than two years ago. That took some getting used to, so I did it step by step. I thought Raven was too standard, so I chose Crow. I have always had a fascination with those animals. They are extremely smart and can talk. They come and sit on my balcony and watch what I do. My last name – Montgomery – comes from my favorite series and I kept my middle name, which is my grandmother’s.

I always knew that I didn’t fall into my parents’ category: straight and homespun. Now I know: this is me, this is my name and this is how I want to be addressed. Our brain automatically thinks in boxes, but for me that is not necessary. Without all those frameworks it wouldn’t really have been a struggle, but now it is. Many systems are not yet designed for diversity at all. In hospitals, for example, or at the pharmacy, you can only be male or female. I think that’s a shame.”

The dead are as active as the living

“If I hadn’t found this faith, I wouldn’t be here now. It gives me support and direction, even though I practice it solo. We don’t share a church or anything. I put my own spin on it, read a lot about it, I sit on forums and have many books about them. I study the rituals, for example we have our own holidays. Christmas falls on December 23 and on Halloween we celebrate Samhain, the veneration of the dead.

Paganism is about generations and nature. And about history. I’ve always been a history nerd. I feel at home in this faith. The dead are just as active as the living, so I still talk to Grandma a bit and sometimes Grandpa also visits my spirit room. I find that pleasant. As far as I know, I’m the only one in my family who has this. I work a lot with nature and try to find solutions to what bothers me with herbs. Nature is so much wiser than we are.”

What do you dream of?

“A reality in which I can simply walk across the street without being stared at or shouted at. Or, as recently happened in Amsterdam, beaten up. The hatred for diverse people is becoming so great. And that is a shame. Basically, we are all the same skeleton. , the only difference is whether there is something attached and what color our skin is.

And for myself: that I can still do many fun things before it becomes impossible. I have fibromyalgia, which is a type of rheumatism. I’m not in a wheelchair and I don’t walk with a cane, but moving is not easy for me. You can’t see it in me, and people only see me on a good day, so I sometimes encounter misunderstandings. On bad days I don’t even leave my house. I am hypermobile and that makes it difficult to hold onto things. It hurts and I have no strength, which means I can’t continue my hobbies, such as gaming, for long. Sometimes it’s done after an hour. People of the same age can easily go to a festival and have a little muscle pain the day after. I have to rest for two weeks afterwards. I have to plan everything well and sometimes leave things aside.

The plan is for me to live with a friend who suffers from the same thing, it’s almost scary how much our characters are alike. We are looking for a house where we can have fun together, but where we can also retreat when we get tired of each other. That turns out to be quite a search, because most homes are designed for couples.”

What is your guilty pleasure?

“True crime. I find unsolved murder cases immensely interesting. I listen to podcasts and watch series and can also look up everything about it on social media. A case like that is really a kind of rabbit hole into which you can dig deep. It really is a hyperfocus thing. After a After a while it will blow over and I will go out into the wide world again. Typical ADHD.”

