Crowd raids Israeli PM’s house to urge Netanyahu’s dismissal

#Crowd #raids #Israeli #PMs #house #urge #Netanyahus #dismissal

Jakarta –

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in several cities and called for the dissolution of the government. The demonstration coincided with a mass demonstration by the families of hostages held in Gaza.

Reported by Anadolu Agency, Sunday (28/1/2024), the action was held in front of the residence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Thousands of Israelis protested in the city of Haifa, at the Horev crossing, against the government and demanding immediate elections.

According to the report, the march started from the Carmel area of ​​Haifa city to the center of the protest at the Horev intersection.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meanwhile in the city of Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, hundreds of people demonstrated under the slogan ‘Elections Now’. According to Yedioth Ahronoth’s report, the protesters demanded Netanyahu’s ouster and immediate elections. In addition, hundreds of people also demonstrated in the city of Ra’anana near Tel Aviv, calling for the government’s ouster.

Netanyahu has faced a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public and some politicians over the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza and the failure to find a way to ensure their safe return to Israel.

Dozens of hostage families in Gaza also demonstrated in front of Netanyahu’s house in the city of Caesarea to demand the release of the hostages.

Yedioth Ahronoth media said “for the second week in a row, families of hostages in Gaza have protested in front of Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea.”

Israeli officials estimate there are around 136 hostages still being held in Gaza since Hamas launched attacks on Israeli military points and settlements near Gaza on October 7.

Palestinian resistance factions, led by Hamas, arrested around 239 people in towns near Gaza. Last November it exchanged dozens of hostages with Israel during a seven-day humanitarian pause.

In return, the Palestinian prison agency reported that Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from prison during the break, including 71 female prisoners and 169 children.

Despite the International Court of Justice ruling, Israel has continued its onslaught in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 26,257 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and 64,797 people injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel’s offensive has displaced 85% of Gaza’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Netanyahu responded regarding the demonstration. More details on next page.

Also watch the video: Israel is brought to the world court, this is the Palestinian reaction

[Gambas:Video 20detik]