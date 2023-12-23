Crowded streets and train cancellations – travelers sometimes need patience | NDR.de – News

#Crowded #streets #train #cancellations #travelers #patience #NDR.de #News

As of: December 23, 2023 4:24 p.m

According to the ADAC forecast, anyone who has to drive on the motorways in the north around Christmas should be patient: construction sites on the A1 and A7 could cause traffic jams. In addition, the storm caused numerous train cancellations.

On Friday afternoon, Christmas traffic around Hamburg and Hanover as well as in Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein had already caused traffic jams. According to the ADAC, there were many construction-related bottlenecks on the A1 between Osnabrück and Bremen and on the A7 between Hamburg and Hanover. But there was no real chaos. There were relatively few disruptions on the highways in the north on Saturday. On Christmas Eve it will probably be pretty quiet on the streets from midday onwards. Increased traffic volumes can only be expected again on December 26th and 27th, as many people will start their journey home and go back to work after the holidays. However, the volume of traffic will be low compared to summer travel.

Where should traffic jams be expected in Lower Saxony?

According to the ADAC, it will be particularly crowded in Lower Saxony before Christmas on the A1 between Osnabrück and Bremen and the A7 between Hanover and Hamburg and south of Hanover. The reason for this is also the numerous construction sites on the following routes:

A1 Bremen – Osnabrück: in both directions, between Holdorf and Neuenkirchen/Vörden and between Ahlhorner Heide and Cloppenburg

A2 Hanover – Dortmund: in both directions, between the Bad Eilsen-Ost and Bad Eilsen junctions

A7 Hannover – Hamburg: between Horster triangle and Maschener Kreuz/A39 exit and in both directions between Thieshope and Garlstorf

A7 Hanover – Kassel: in both directions, between Hannover. Münden/Lutterberg and Kassel-Nord as well as in both directions near Hildesheim

A31 Meppen – Leer: between Lathen and Rhede (Ems)

A31: Leer – Emden: in both directions, between Riepe and Emden-Ost

Train cancellations in long-distance and regional transport

There were delays and train cancellations in rail traffic on Saturday. National long-distance transport is particularly affected, as Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced. According to a spokeswoman, several routes in northern Germany were blocked by fallen trees and overhead lines were damaged. In principle, travelers should currently check their connection before traveling. The train connection has been lifted for all tickets booked up to and including December 23rd, the DB announced. Passengers could use their ticket on a later day.

Farmer protests are to be expanded

Farmers took to the streets with their tractors again in protest against the federal government’s planned cuts. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there were vigils, candlelight drives and bonfires in numerous places on Friday, for example in the Ludwigslust area, around Wismar, in Altentreptow, Utzedel and Vipperow, Loitz, Jarmen and on the B194 near Demmin. In Schleswig-Holstein a column moved from Neustadt to Grömitz. In Lower Saxony there were significant disruptions in Osnabrück on Saturday due to a demonstration with trucks and tractors.

