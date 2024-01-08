Crowded with Boycott Actions, Starbucks Starts Rebranding?

#Crowded #Boycott #Actions #Starbucks #Starts #Rebranding

Jakarta –

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about one of the places to buy coffee, Starbucks, which is suspected of updating its brand or rebranding. This can be seen from uploads on social media X belonging to the account of one of the airports in Ireland.

In an upload on his X account @DublinAirport, he introduced a coffee brand called Vista Coffee which is located in Terminal 1, Dublin Airport. The upload was also accompanied by photos of the atmosphere of the coffee shop.

In the photos he uploaded, passengers were seen crowding the coffee area. As for those queuing at the cashier.

“The new Vesta Coffee outlet opened in Terminal 1 this morning and has received a good response from passengers,” wrote the account, quoted Monday (8/1/2024).

Furthermore, Vista Cofee is considered as one of a number of new and better food and beverage provisions that will be introduced at the airport. In his upload, he also stated that previously this location was occupied by Starbucks.

“Vista Coffee is located airside at T1, just after The Loop, in a unit previously occupied by Starbucks. This is just one of a number of new and improved food and drink offerings that will be introduced at Dublin Airport in 2024,” he continued.

This upload was widely highlighted by many netizens. The reason is, the menu board installed at the outlet still has the words ‘Your Starbucks Favorites’ written on it. As a result, many suspect that Starbucks is rebranding.

“This is still Starbucks guys,” wrote the account @kilo****

“This is Starbucks rebranding. Keep boycotting,” wrote the account hime****

“This is actually Starbucks rebranding to trick us. Keep boycotting, guys,” wrote the account @7vn***

“How is it possible that the word Starbucks is still on the menu board?” write account @kneeland*****

Due to the many responses from netizens accusing Vesta Coffee of being a rebranding of Starbucks, the airport also clarified.

In a tweet on its X account, Dublin Airport said Vista was a temporary brand. Previously, Starbucks had closed in December because its contract expired.

The new local brand will move permanently to the location next March.

“Until then, the new operator (using Starbucks products) will run the cafe as Vista, ensuring customers get good service,” wrote the account.

Previously, Starbucks was one of the brands targeted by a boycott campaign because it was suspected of being pro-Israel. Many people around the world are calling for a campaign to boycott brands or products that are pro-Israel or affiliated with Israel. One of the brands included in the boycott list is Starbucks.

Allegedly as a result of the boycott, Starbucks’ value and shares have often shown a decline recently. Quoted from Bloomberg, Starbucks shares experienced a decline of 1.6% in early December.

The decline for 11 consecutive sessions was the longest decline since Starbucks was founded in 1992. Apart from that, Starbucks’ market value also decreased by almost US$ 12 billion.

Apart from that, several Starbucks outlets in the world also had an impact on this boycott. One of them, Starbucks Egypt is suspected of having laid off a number of workers after a boycott campaign.

Reporting from The New Arab, one of the Egyptian Starbucks workers told The New Arab that the company had informed several employees and workers that they would be fired due to the significant decline in sales due to the ongoing boycott.

(rrd/rir)