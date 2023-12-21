Crown Princess Mette-Marit is missing from Norwegian Christmas card

#Crown #Princess #MetteMarit #missing #Norwegian #Christmas #card

We have seen quite a few royal Christmas cards in recent weeks. The Norwegian royals also mailed their Christmas card this week. Unfortunately, one person is missing from the atmospheric photo: Crown Princess Mette-Marit had to be absent. But why?

The Norwegian royal family’s Christmas card looks cozy with a roaring fire in the background. In the family photo we see King Harald and Queen Sonja with their eldest son Crown Prince Haakon. Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus also pose with their grandparents. The major absentee is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, unfortunately she could not be there. She is infected with the coronavirus. For that reason, she also missed a Christmas service for volunteers from non-profit organizations on Wednesday.

The Norwegian court also announced that the royal couple will spend Christmas in Kongsseteren in Oslo. Crown Prince Haakon’s family gathers in Uvdal to celebrate Christmas there.

