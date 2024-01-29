Crucial days in Mathieu van der Poel’s meticulous World Cup plan: what is supercompensation?

#Crucial #days #Mathieu #van #der #Poels #meticulous #World #Cup #plan #supercompensation

The most important week of the cyclo-cross season has started. In the run-up to the World Cup, top favorite Mathieu van der Poel is looking for the best legs to dominate. This is thanks to “super compensation”, an age-old principle in the cycling world. What does that mean? Sporza Daily examines it with professor of exercise physiology Jan Bourgois and expert Sven Nys.

“I am not the only one without fresh legs at the start today. A week before the World Cup you are looking for that super compensation,” Mathieu van der Poel noted in Hoogerheide.

The word has been used, but what does supercompensation actually mean?

In training theory we call this the principle of an optimal interaction between load and recovery. You are going to tax someone several times in a certain period – for example three to four training sessions per week, for eight weeks,” says Jan Bourgois.

“After those training sessions, your performance decreases due to fatigue, which means you can perform less. In the recovery phase, your body will increase that level again to your starting level.”

“And if that second phase lasts long enough, there will be a temporary increase in performance level. That’s exactly what supercompensation is.”

“It is a long-term process,” adds Sven Nys. “There is very intensive training for a long time with limited recovery. We have often seen this with Mathieu in recent weeks.”

“For example, he still made enough kilometers on the morning of the race in Benidorm. So he is not at the start fresh, but he is trying to reach that higher level. That will only come if you make a good recovery.”

So the timing of that recovery is critical.

“But if it were simple, everyone could just apply it,” Nys agrees. “It also depends on the performance you still want to deliver. Van der Poel can still win cross-country races, because he is a super talent. But I can imagine that Eli Iserbyt did not want to take that risk as leader in the World Cup.”

“So you have to try to follow the ideal path for yourself,” concludes the expert.

Because you also run the risk of failure, the exercise physiologist knows. “That happens by training too hard in the weeks and days before the competition,” says Bourgois.

“So it is important to just maintain your fitness in the week before an important appointment and reduce physical and mental fatigue. Slowing down is what you call tapering.”

Although it is already too late, in the case of overtraining. Then the fatigue can lie dormant in your body for months and the entire build-up to a championship was for nothing.

“Or if you recover for too long, the supercompensation will not occur,” Sven Nys adds. So Van der Poel’s volume will drop sharply in the coming days, but not too low.

“Because at the moment of truth, he will be there.”