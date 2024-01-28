Crucial recording: the Russian army invaded Avgiyivka

Röpcke also claims that Ukrainian troops gave up defending the buildings and retreated north. Citing Ukrainian sources, he writes, the goal of the defenders is not to counterattacktrying to consolidate their positions instead they will try to drive out Russian soldiers day and night with drone attacks and artillery attacks.

The Russian successes also mean that the small settlement in front of the city, Skotovata, could also be occupied by the invasion forces. Although there is currently no evidence of this, if Ukrainian troops were currently stationed there, they would be at risk of encirclement.

Although the Russian army has been trying to dismantle the defenses of the settlement near Donetsk for months, at the cost of heavy losses, they have achieved only minor results until recently. At the same time, the intensity of the attack has accelerated in recent weeks, and in less than a week the Russian forces occupied the Ukrainian defense lines established in the southern outskirts of the city.

