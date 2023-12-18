Cruciate ligament rupture in the ÖFB captain | Austria will probably have to do without David Alaba at the European Championships

#Cruciate #ligament #rupture #ÖFB #captain #Austria #David #Alaba #European #Championships

Bad news for Real Madrid and the Austrian national football team: David Alaba suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, exactly six months before the ÖFB team’s first EURO 2024 game against France. During the examinations, a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee was diagnosed, the club announced late on Sunday evening. Alaba is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out for months.

The season could already be over for the former Bayern professional, and a start at the European Championships in Germany (June 14th to July 14th) is also questionable. The 31-year-old is considered an absolute key figure in the ÖFB team even off the pitch; his failure for the European Championships would be a heavy blow for team boss Ralf Rangnick’s team.

The team captain got stuck in the turf in a challenge with Gerard Moreno in the 32nd minute of Real Madrid’s 4-1 home win against Villarreal and twisted his left knee. Alaba was then taken off the pitch by two carers without being able to put any weight on his leg. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke afterwards of “very sad news”.

Injury misery at Real Madrid

A long forced break for the central defender is also extremely bitter for Real. The Royals currently have seven injuries: Arda Güler, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. Eder Militao will be out for months due to a torn cruciate ligament, so the Madrilenians will probably have to sign a professional for the defense center during the winter break.

Against Villarreal, Real was able to cope with the long list of failures. Jude Bellingham (25th), Rodrygo (37th), Brahim Diaz (64th) and Luka Modric (68th) were included in the shooting list, Villarreal’s consolation goal went to Jose Luis Morales (54th). The Madrilenians took first place in LaLiga, at least temporarily, but the surprise team Girona would overtake the record champions by two points on Monday with a home win over Alaves.